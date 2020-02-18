The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team was named the No. 12 seed in the Section 1AA girls basketball tournament. The Knights will open the tournament on the road against the No. 5 seed, Stewartville, with tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The Knights enter the tournament having closed the regular season with a six-game losing streak, with all six losses coming by at least 23 points.
K-W wrapped up its regular season a little earlier than expected, as Friday’s regular season finale against Southland was canceled due to a lack of available referees.
Thus, last Tuesday’s game against Triton served as the final game of the regular season for the Knights, and the Cobras cruised to a 78-43 victory.
Defensively, the Knights struggled to contain the Cobras from the get-go, as Triton had already stretched its lead to double digits by the midway point of the first half. The Cobras then closed the half with a 7-0 scoring run to boost their lead to 42-21 going into halftime.
The Knights had no answers in the second half, especially when it came to Triton’s Brylee Iverson and Sydney Gilliland. Iverson finished with an impressive 36 points, while Gilliland had a nice night of her own with 28 points.
Cera Crouse led the Knights with nine points, followed by Megan Mattson with eight, Sydney Burow and Riley Dummer with seven each, Nora Woock with six, Tessa Erlandson with four and Madi Luebke with two.
Burow finished with a team-high eight rebounds, while Mattson and Dummer each grabbed five rebounds. Crouse finished with four rebounds and Luebke chipped in three assists.
The Knights finished their regular season with an overall record of 8-17 but went just 1-13 in the Hiawatha Valley League and just 2-11 against their Section 1AA opponents.
They’ll certainly have their work cut out for them against Stewartville, as the Tigers went 18-8 overall this season, including an 11-4 record against Section 1AA opponents. Stewartville closed its regular season on a 5-game winning streak, winning each of the five games by double digits.
The Tigers are averaging about 63 points per game this season with their defense allowing only about 52 points per game. Conversely, the K-W offense averaged just under 50 points per game this season, while the defense allowed an average of 60 points per game.
If the Knights are able to pull off the upset, they’d play again in the quarterfinal round next Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester against the winner of No. 4 Winona Cotter (22-3) and No. 13 La Crescent-Hokah (11-15).