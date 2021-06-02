The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys and girls track and field teams qualified 13 entrants for the Section 1A meet on Tuesday, June 8 at Triton High School.
The top three finishers in each event at Tuesday's Section 1A, Subsection 4 meet at Pine Island advanced to the section meet.
For Kenyon-Wanamingo, freshman Hayley Lentsch picked up a pair of first-place finishes in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, in addition to joining with junior Rachel Nesseth, sophomore Vanessa Schmidt and junior Stella Rechtzigel to win the 400 relay. Nesseth also won the 300 hurdles, while Schmidt soared to first in the long jump.
Schmidt also moved onto the section meet with her second-place finish in the 100, Nesseth also finished second in the 100 hurdles and Lentsch added a third-place finish in the triple jump to qualify for sections.
The 3,200 relay quartet of sophomore Tessa Erlandson, sophomore Grace Nystuen, junior Julia Dahl and freshman Norah Rechtzigel also sped to second place to move onto next week.
On the boys side, junior Joshua Schmidt qualified in the long jump with his first-place finish and in the 100 with his third-place finish, while junior Laden Nerison also soared to first in the triple jump and second in the long jump.