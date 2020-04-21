This story originally appeared in the March 2, 2016, edition of the Kenyon Leader.
ST. PAUL — Talking big is one thing. Thursday, the Knights backed it up.
All the way to a state title.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team made it clear from the start of the season that the goal was to get to state, and win the whole thing.
The Knights padded the resume with wins over quality teams all season, lost just three times — to nationally ranked squads — and through it all, maintained the belief that they were good enough to win a state title.
They were right.
Getting bonus points is often a deciding factor in whether a team wins or loses in wrestling. Thursday in the Class A state title match, bonus points were undoubtedly the deciding factor. K-W won just six of the 14 individual matches in the state final match with Frazee, but because the Knights picked up bonus points in three of those wins, they came away with the 26-24 win at the Xcel Energy Center.
“It was nice to not finish second,” said head coach Matt Ryan. “These guys; since they were front row in the stands on the last runner-up team [at state in 2009], they’d been building towards this. They stepped up and came up big in some matches.”
As they’ve done all season, the Knights got off to a big start thanks to pins from Jeron Matson and Ethan Cota. Matson was a force all day, getting quick pins in all three of his matches including a pin 54 seconds into the first period in the final. Cota one-upped him, pinning Landon Byer in 19 seconds.
That gave the Knights breathing room that they ended up needing dearly as the match wore on. By the time the heavyweight bout was up, Frazee was within 26-21 — and earlier this season, K-W had beaten the Hornets handily.
The only way the Knights could’ve lost was if Austin Jackson would’ve gotten pinned in the final match of the night, and rather than risk getting pinned, Jackson allowed his opponent Tanner Frappe to pick up an escape point late in the match, giving him the 4-3 decision but K-W the state title.
After dominating at the lighter weights all day, K-W ran into a buzzsaw with Frazee, losing four straight matches after Matson and Cota.
With the match tied at 12, Matt Houglum picked up a crucial win over Tanner Eischens, using a last-minute escape to break a 2-2 tie. Dylan Craig followed that with a 15-0 tech fall win over Charlton Wake, giving the Knights another win in which they received bonus points.
After struggling through the first two matches of the day, Ted Androli picked up a 5-2 decision over Tanner Bachmann and Luke Rechtzigel provided the Knights another big emotional win, beating Austin Beaty at 182.
“It’s the best feeling ever we worked so hard for this,” said Rechtzigel. “Harder than anyone and it came true. It’s amazing, we made this goal eight or nine months ago, we want to win the state tournament. To come through on it now, it couldn’t be any better than that.”
The Knights lost the next three matches, but didn’t give up any bonus points.
“That last match, it was a little scary because all [Jackson] had to do was not get pinned and that throw started happening during the match so I was a little nervous but we got the win and that’s all that matters,” Cota said. “Finally reaching that goal, it’s an amazing feeling. It shows that stuff pays off in the end.”
“That’s a great team right there that we just beat,” said Craig. “We couldn’t have done it without each of these guys in here, the fans out there, our families that come and support us every match. It all goes out to them being there with us.”
K-W advanced to the Class A state title match thanks to a 34-21 win over Pierz in the semifinals.
A Rechtzigel pin of Logan Lease in the final seconds of the 182-pound matchup all but sealed the match win for the Knights. Up 10-5 and looking at a decision win, Rechtzigel pushed for the pin, and got it with seven seconds left; and the win was met with resounding cheers and an energized K-W team not yet seen in the state tournament.
K-W didn’t put it away until late though, as three straight losses from Peyton Hilke, Craig and Androli kept the Knights from extending a 25-9 lead after Houglum’s win.
The Knights beat Caledonia 39-26 in the first round, and were up 26-0 after the first six matches, thanks to pins by Matson (106), Cota (113) and Jared Clawiter (126). Seth Brossard and Tyler Ryan picked up major decision wins to give the Knights bonus point wins in five of their first six matches.
The Knights, ranked 43rd in the country by InterMat, will return to Kenyon-Wanamingo as the Class A state champions. That was the goal all year. And during sections, it looked as though they wouldn’t be satisfied until it happened.
It happened.
State final: K-W 26, Frazee 24
106: Matson pinned Miller 0:54; 113: Cota pinned Byer 0:19; 120: Schermerhorn (Fra) dec Brossard 7-4; 126: Reetz (Fra) dec Clawiter 3-2 (3 OT); 132: Byer (Fra) dec Kish 2-0; 138: Jepson (Fra) dec Ryan 8-3; 145: Houglum dec Eischens 3-2; 152: Craig tech fall Wake 15-0; 160: Watchorn (Fra) Hilke 2-0; 170: Androli dec Bachmann 5-2; 182: Rechtzigel dec Beaty 8-3; 195: Drewes (Fra) dec R. Donkers 6-0; 220: Lange (Fra) dec S. Donkers 5-3 (OT); 285: Tappe dec Jackson 4-3.
Semifinals: K-W 34, Pierz 21
106: Matson pinned Radunz 0:37; 113: Cota maj dec Andres 19-6; 120: Brossard dec R. Kapsner 8-2; 126: Clawiter pinned B. Tomala 0:10; 132: Ortman (Pie) dec Kish 13-6; 138: Ryan dec A. Tomala 8-4; 145: Houglum dec Jansen 7-3; 152: Eischens (Pie) pinned Hilke 3:00; 160: Girtz (Pie) dec Craig 4-2; 170: B. Kapsner dec Androli 6-3; 182: Rechtzigel pinned Lease 5:53; 195: Kummet (Pie) dec R. Donkers 1-0; 220: Dehler (Pie) dec. S. Donkers 10-5; 285: Jackson dec Skiba 3-0.
First round: K-W 39, Caledonia 26
106: Matson pinned Blocker 0:15; 113: Cota pinned Francis 0:12; 120: Brossard maj dec Vick 11-3; 126: Clawiter pinned Schott 0:34; 132: Kish dec Stemper 5-2; 138: Ryan maj dec Seymour 13-4; 145: Wagner (Cal) pinned Houglum 4:27; 152: Craig pinned Nelson 2:28; 160: Winjum (Cal) dec Hilke 9-3; 170: Schmitz dec Androli 4-3; 182: Rechtzigel maj dec Werner 11-2; 195: Goergen (Cal) tech fall R. Donkers 18-2; 220: Craig (Cal) dec S. Donkers 9-7 (OT); 285: Mauss (Cal) pinned Jackson 1:42.