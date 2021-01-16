The Kenyon-Wanamingo winter sports season kicked off against the best the Hiawatha Valley League has to offer against the Stewartville boys baksetball team and its star senior Will Tschetter, who will play next season at the University of Michigan.
Despite solid, full-court performances by from juniors Trevor Steberg and Laden Nerison, the Knights (0-1) just could not finish near the rim. The Tigers (1-0) took advantage of that, plus a lack of Knights 3-pointers to begin the game, with an 81-58 win.
The extra weeks of practice and long layoff helped Steberg, one of the top scorers on last year’s team, as he provided the Knights with a team-high 22 points. Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Brent Lurken said he’s pleased with the work Steberg has put in.
“He's definitely one of our best shooters,” Lurken said. “It was nice to see him get hot there. It seemed like when he started making a few shots it seemed like our defense got a little more energy too.”
The Knights were without a 3-pointer until nearly 16 minutes into the game. Steberg drained the team’s first 3-pointer from the corner, then followed up with another shortly after. That got the Knights back in the game after trailing 34-17 with just under 5 minutes to go in the first half, which ended with the Tigers possessing a 40-28 advantage.
Sophomore Austin Erickson came off the bench and immediately hit a pair of 3-pointers.
“It was great to see (Erickson) come into his first varsity game with some confidence and knock down some big shots," Lurken said. "In the second half, those 3s he hit really got us back into the game."
Even with Erickson’s spark off the bench, the Tigers continued to use their size to their advantage, drawing twice as many fouls as the Knights.
Tigers senior Nolan Stier downed three 3-pointers and Tschetter hit one as well to finally put the game out of reach in the final 8 minutes of the game.
For Lurken, he saw a lot of potential in the effort and ability to grind for baskets. Missing them, though, cost the Knights dearly and can’t become a trend should the Knights need Casey Wesbur or Luke Alme to supply points.
“There were some times where (Tschetter) wasn't even involved in the play and we didn't finish," Lurken said. "Those are the ones we want to clean up. We have to make sure we are finishing those bunnies. I was happy with the shots we were able to find but we have to finish those layups.”
From the opening tip, Tschetter set the pace. He came out red-hot with 20 of the Tigers’ 41 first-half points. The Knights were forced to keep up by either driving to the rim hard or try to shake off a defender for a mid-range shot. Both were hard to come by as the Tigers defense swarmed the middle and forced the Knights to run of its offense to the corners.
Eventually working quicker around the perimeter, the Knights were able to set up an offense Lurken believes can continue to find lanes to the basket despite being a smaller team.
“I think there are adjustments (to be made), but I think it's definitely a game we can build off,” Lurken said. “I was very proud of where we are at.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo returns to the court Tuesday at Cannon Falls.
STEWARTVILLE 81, K-W 58
Stewartville 40 41 — 81
Kenyon-Wanamingo 28 30 — 58
Stewartville 81
Tschetter 35, 2 3-pt; Stier 15, 5 3-pt; Klavetter 12, 13-pt; Mayer 7, 1 3-pt; Hellickson 5, 1 3-pt; Hettinger 4, Larson 3.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 58
Steberg 22, 4 3-pt; Nerison 14, 1 3-pt; Erickson 8, 2 3-pt; Angelstad 6, 1 3-pt; Wesbur 4; Alme 4.
Free throws: Stew 9-14, KW 6-8.
Three-point goals: Stew 10, KW 8.