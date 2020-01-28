The wins keep coming for the K-W Knights. Last Tuesday they edged the Westfield Razorbacks, and on Thursday they picked up two big conference wins against Pine Island and Cannon Falls.
In the dual against Westfield, the two teams traded blows early on, with five lead changes on the scoreboard, but K-W’s Jaedin Johnson, Danny VanEpps and Tyler Craig put the Knights ahead for good by pinning three consecutive Westfield wrestlers, allowing the Knights to take a 34-18 lead with 9 of 12 matches in the books.
While the Razorbacks won the final three matches, they didn’t come up with the pins they needed, allowing the Knights to hang on for the 34-28 win.
Westfield had saved its top two wrestlers, Colten Krell and Dylan Nirk, for the final two matches, but the Razorbacks were trailing by 13 with two matches to go and were thus mathematically eliminated before Krell or Nirk even took the mat.
Krell – ranked No. 2 in Class A at 182 pounds – bumped up a weight class to face K-W’s Carter Quam, who’s ranked No. 5 in Class A at 220 pounds. Despite wrestling above his weight, Krell prevailed in a 21-8 major decision.
Nirk, ranked No. 4 in Class A at 220 pounds, also bumped up a weight class to face K-W’s Armani Tucker in the heavyweight matchup. Nirk held off Tucker to win a 3-1 decision, but the Razorbacks still fell short of K-W’s point total.
The Knights finished the week with a triangular in Cannon Falls on Thursday, where they picked up two big conference wins. K-W wrestled against Pine Island first, and the Knights obliterated the Panthers, with the final score being 63-3. The only match K-W lost was the opener, but the Knights were on cruise control after that.
The 138-pound matchup was a close contest, but K-W’s Alec Johnson pulled out a 7-5 decision over Dan Krier to keep the Knights’ momentum going. The Panthers also mounted a strong challenge at 160, but Cooper Williams lost a 4-3 overtime decision to K-W’s Danny VanEpps, allowing the Knights to keep their scoring streak going.
K-W wasn’t quite as dominant against the Cannon Falls Bombers, but the Knights overcame a pair of early pins and a 12-6 deficit and ultimately surged to a 46-18 win.
Trent Foss had perhaps one of the best wins of the night in the 113-pound match. Foss wrestled against the Bombers’ Gavin Peterson — the No. 10 ranked individual in Class AA at 106 pounds — and battled his way all throughout the match, ultimately winning by a 2-1 decision.
The Bombers went on to take the lead after that, but K-W’s Alec Johnson, Bray Olson and Jaedin Johnson came up with three big pins in a row to put the Knights ahead for good.
The Knights’ two wins in Cannon Falls pushed their record to 6-0 in the Hiawatha Valley League and 19-4 overall. They wrestle next at Class AA No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday. The KoMets are 8-0 against the rest of the Hiawatha Valley League and are 12-1 on the season; their only loss was a 51-24 loss to Class AAA’s No. 1 team, Shakopee, on Saturday.
The KoMets feature seven ranked wrestlers, including Logan Vaughan (No. 4 at 132 pounds), Tanner Paulson (No. 10 at 145), Carlos Ruffo (No. 1 at 152), Kail Wynia (No. 4 at 160), Bennett Berge (No. 1 at 170), Patrick Kennedy (No. 1 at 182) and Anthony Moe-Tucker (No. 7 at 285).