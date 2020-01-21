The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team knew it would be in for a tough game Thursday, as the Knights were in Waterville to take on Class A’s fifth-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
K-W battled hard and stayed within striking distance for much of the first half, but as they’ve done in many of their games so far this season, the Bucs surged late in the first half and pulled away in the second half for an 87-64 win.
Still, K-W head coach Brent Lurken liked what he saw from his team.
“Obviously with them being a state-ranked team, we knew it was going to be a tough matchup,” Lurken said. “They came out and were looking to do a lot of full-court pressure and run and jump traps, and I thought our guys actually did a really nice job handling it. We were able to get quite a few layups and we got ourselves into a lot of two on one opportunities, so I thought we did a nice job against their pressure, which we were concerned about going in. We know they’re a really good team on both sides of the ball.”
Sophomores Laden Nerison, Trevor Steberg and Luke Alme continued to show promise for the Knights. Tate Erlandson, a senior, led the Knights in scoring on Friday with 18 points, but Nerison had another solid game with 13, while Alme scored eight and Steberg chipped in six. Junior Tanner Anglestad also had six points off the bench.
Nerison impressed on the boards as well, finishing with 12 rebounds in the game and earning some post-game praise from Lurken.
“Laden had another really nice game for us,” Lurken said. “He did a nice job helping to break the press, and he had 12 rebounds, which was big for us, because we do struggle on the boards sometimes. We’re a bit undersized most nights, so for him to step up and grab 12 rebounds for us, that was big. Tate Erlandson also shot the ball pretty well for us. He’s been a pretty strong offensive presence for us, so it’s nice having him out there.”
The Knights turned in a solid effort, but the Bucs proved stronger in the end, in large part due to their veteran players and their ability to sink 3-pointers.
“What hurt us the most is that WEM just shot the ball so well,” Lurken said. “I think they had nine threes against us, so they really hurt us from the 3-point line. We also had a few unforced turnovers, and if you do that against them, they get in transition so quickly, and so every turnover against them really hurts. But overall, I thought we played pretty well. It ended up being a 23-point win for them, but it was a single-digit game throughout most of the first half, so I thought for playing a high-powered team like them, that our guys did a pretty good job overall.”
In many ways, the Bucs and the Knights are quite different. K-W is coming off a season in which it won just one game, whereas WEM went 24-1 in the regular season last year. The Knights are still growing as a team and starting to shape their identity, while the Bucs are a veteran team with big-time playoff aspirations.
Against K-W, WEM looked every bit a dangerous veteran team. It made big plays when they needed to, showed veteran leadership throughout and produced some key turnovers to keep the Knights at bay.
Even after the defeat, the Knights earned some praise from the opposing coach: WEM’s Jeff Wagner.
“I was really impressed by how well and how hard Kenyon played,” Wagner said. “They’ve got some young kids that can play a little bit, and so they’re going to get better and better as the year goes on, and as the years go on. (Lurken) has some nice pieces to work with.”
The Knights (5-9) traveled to Byron (7-7) on Tuesday, looking to snap a four-game slide. They also have a non-conference home game against the Houston Hurricanes (9-6) on Thursday.
“We had a pretty good game with Houston last year down at their place, so hopefully we can have another good game with them this time around,” Lurken said. “I think Thursday’s game will be two pretty evenly-matched teams.”