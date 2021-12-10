Josie Flom was locked in from behind the arc, but the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team was unable to keep pace Thursday night in a 74-46 loss against NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
Flom finished with a team-high 18 points thanks to sinking four 3-pointers. NRHEG (4-0) led 37-24 at halftime before further expanding its lead in the final 18 minutes.
The Knights (0-4) also received production from Stella Rechtzigel (11 points), Tessa Erlandson (eight points), Josi Quam (five points), Julia Dahl (two points) and Naveah Greseth (two points).
K-W next plays Tuesday night at home against Bethlehem Academy (1-2).