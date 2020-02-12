It’s been a tough last few weeks for the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team, which dropped its sixth consecutive game on Tuesday in a 78-43 loss at the hands of the Triton Cobras.
Already up by double digits, the Cobras went on a 7-0 scoring run to close the first half with a lead of 42-21. The Knights had no answers in the second half, especially when it came to Triton’s Brylee Iverson and Sydney Gilliland. Iverson finished with an impressive 36 points, while Gilliland had a nice night of her own with 28 points.
Cera Crouse led the Knights with nine points, followed by Megan Mattson with eight, Sydney Burow and Riley Dummer with seven each, Nora Woock with six, Tessa Erlandson with four and Madi Luebke with two.
Burow finished with a team-high eight rebounds, while Mattson and Dummer each grabbed five rebounds. Crouse finished with four rebounds and Luebke chipped in three assists.
The Knights (8-17) will close their regular season on Friday with a non-conference game against the Southland Rebels (11-11).