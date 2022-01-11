The Kenyon-Wanamingo junior high wrestling team competed in the Stewartville Tournament on Saturday. Three Knights won their respective weight classes, while another five finished in second place. Full results are listed below:
Junior High 72-81
Eli Hanson’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 — Cole Schiell (Zumbrota Mazeppa) won by decision over Eli Hanson (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Dec 3-2)
Round 2 — Hutton DuBois (Kasson Mantorville) won by decision over Eli Hanson (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Dec 4-3)
Round 3 — Eli Hanson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by decision over Jay Ryan (Goodhue) (Dec 6-0)
Junior High 78-86
Gabriel Ramirez’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Aiden Burns (Caledonia) won by fall over Gabriel Ramirez (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 0:48)
Round 2 — Simon Karow (Zumbrota Mazeppa) won by decision over Gabriel Ramirez (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Dec 10-4)
Round 3 — Liam Sommer (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Gabriel Ramirez (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 4:20)
Junior High 78-86
Liam Sommer’s place is 2nd and has scored 13.5 team points.
Round 1 — Liam Sommer (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by tech fall over Simon Karow (Zumbrota Mazeppa) (TF 15-0)
Round 2 — Aiden Burns (Caledonia) won by decision over Liam Sommer (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Dec 2-1)
Round 3 — Liam Sommer (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Gabriel Ramirez (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 4:20)
Junior High 93-99
Bryan Jacobson’s place is 1st and has scored 18.5 team points.
Round 1 — Bryan Jacobson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by tech fall over Cade Sursely (Stewartville) (TF 16-0)
Round 2 — Bryan Jacobson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by major decision over Aidan Majerus (Zumbrota Mazeppa) (Maj 9-0)
Round 3 — Bryan Jacobson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Cody Ramaker (Chatfield) (Fall 2:20)
Junior High 100-105
Luke Johnson’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 — Luke Johnson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Andrew Boelter (Chatfield) (Fall 2:39)
Round 2 — Luke Johnson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by decision over Chase Dohrn (Zumbrota Mazeppa) (Dec 4-0)
Round 3 — Luke Johnson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Alex Walters (Caledonia) (Fall 0:46)
Junior High 104-110
Bennet Shelton’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Leo Beyer (Zumbrota Mazeppa) won by fall over Bennet Shelton (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 0:17)
Round 2 — Owen Von Arx (Caledonia) won by fall over Bennet Shelton (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 1:24)
Round 3 — Paycey Ferguson (Chatfield) won by decision over Bennet Shelton (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Dec 5-0)
Junior High 113-119
Brennan Flotterud’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 — Brennan Flotterud (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Carson Jannsen (Stewartville) (Fall 2:00)
Round 2 — Brennan Flotterud (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Elliot Lukes (Lake City) (Fall 2:06)
Round 3 — Mitchell Olson (Zumbrota Mazeppa) won by fall over Brennan Flotterud (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 0:11)
Junior High 123-130
Ryan Rechtzigel’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jack Goodman (Goodhue) won by fall over Ryan Rechtzigel (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 0:30)
Round 2 — Owen Cavanaugh (Caledonia) won by major decision over Ryan Rechtzigel (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Maj 9-1)
Round 3 — Ryan Rechtzigel (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Dalton O‘Reilly (Zumbrota Mazeppa) (Fall 1:00)
Junior High 125-136
Myles Thompson’s place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1 — Myles Thompson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Mathew McClellan (Stewartville) (Fall 1:00)
Round 2 — Tanner Ginther (Caledonia) won by major decision over Myles Thompson (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Maj 12-4)
Round 3 — Myles Thompson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by decision over Oliver Bonner (Goodhue) (Dec 2-0)
Junior High 124-136
Jayden Dudley’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jordon Beeman (Caledonia) won by decision over Jayden Dudley (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Dec 2-0)
Round 2 — Hunter Goetzinger (Caledonia) won by fall over Jayden Dudley (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 2:10)
Round 3 — Parker Richards (Kasson Mantorville) won by fall over Jayden Dudley (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 1:00)
Junior High 137-142
Mason Carlson’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 — Karsen Klug (Caledonia) won by fall over Mason Carlson (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 0:45)
Round 2 — Mason Carlson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Shane Hitchcock (Chatfield) (Fall 0:30)
Round 3 — Mason Carlson (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by injury default over Holeger Ramirez Lopez (Lake City) (Inj. 0:00)
Junior High 151-155
Kole Carlson’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Everit Finley (Lake City) won by fall over Kole Carlson (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 3:35)
Round 2 — Griffin Grover (Kasson Mantorville) won by fall over Kole Carlson (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 0:50)
Round 3 — Will Boelter (Chatfield) won by fall over Kole Carlson (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 1:03)
Junior High 205-254
Charlie Koncur’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 — Charlie Koncur (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Terrell Brown (Lake City) (Fall 1:00)
Round 2 — Charlie Koncur (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Kane Larson (Chatfield) (Fall 0:22)
Round 3 — Charlie Koncur (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Austin Holst (Goodhue) (Fall 4:10)
Junior High 205-270
Emmit Veal’s place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 — Brody Thesing (Caledonia) won by major decision over Emmit Veal (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Maj 11-0)
Round 2 — Emmit Veal (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Kasson Wynia (Kasson Mantorville) (Fall 1:12)
Round 3 — Caden O‘Reilly (Goodhue) won by fall over Emmit Veal (Kenyon Wanamingo) (Fall 2:00)
Round 5 — Emmit Veal (Kenyon Wanamingo) won by fall over Karl Meyer (Lake City) (Fall 3:14)