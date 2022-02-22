...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will persist through Tuesday afternoon for
all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,
winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6
inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and
slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories
remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday evening. Northeast
winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Holding off a second-half charge from Triton, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team won its fourth straight game Friday night with a 66-60 victory at Triton.
The Knights led 39-27 at halftime. The Cobras stayed close throughout the game thanks to knocking down 10 3-pointers.
Paul Kortsch led Kenyon-Wanamingo with 23 points, while Trevor Steberg scored 16 points, Laden Nerison added 11 points, Alex Lee provided nine points, Gavin Sommer scored six points and Luke Alme notched four points.
The Knights close their regular season Friday night at Randolph.