Holding off a second-half charge from Triton, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team won its fourth straight game Friday night with a 66-60 victory at Triton.

The Knights led 39-27 at halftime. The Cobras stayed close throughout the game thanks to knocking down 10 3-pointers.

Paul Kortsch led Kenyon-Wanamingo with 23 points, while Trevor Steberg scored 16 points, Laden Nerison added 11 points, Alex Lee provided nine points, Gavin Sommer scored six points and Luke Alme notched four points.

The Knights close their regular season Friday night at Randolph.

