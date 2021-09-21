What started as a defensive struggle Friday night at Rushford-Peterson turned into a struggle for the Kenyon-Wanamingo football team in a 42-14 loss.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, before Rushford-Peterson stacked up 29 points in an explosive quarter to take a sizable halftime lead. The Knights scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion to trim the deficit to 29-8 after three quarters, before Rushford-Peterson pulled away in the final 12 minutes.
Josh Schmidt rushed 23 times for 100 yards, in addition to hauling in a pair of receptions for 54 yards. Will Van Epps passed for 130 yards for Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Rushford-Peterson, meanwhile, was led by Malachi Bunke's four touchdown passes and 199 yards. The Trojans were limited to only 69 yards rushing and just 268 yards of total offense, but they made that yardage count when it came to converting it to points.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next hosts Hayfield at noon Saturday. Hayfield (0-3) is coming off a 40-13 loss against Fillmore Central.