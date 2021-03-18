Both teams shared the same "Knights" nickname, the same 8-10 record and were separated by one seed going into their matchup in the first round of the Subsection 2AA-South playoffs.
Fittingly, No. 5 seed Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and No. 4 Kenyon-Wanamingo went down to the wire Thursday night in Kenyon, with K-W escaping with a 58-55 victory.
It was K-W's first home playoff game since 2012, the same game it last won in the postseason
To get both monkeys off the back was on K-W head coach Brent Lurken's mind afterward.
"It was a fun game," Lurken said. "At the beginning of the season, we talked about our goal was to get a home playoff game and win a playoff game. So we were pretty excited to do that, but we sure made it interesting."
K-W's nine wins are also the most since they posted a 13-13 record in 2011-2012.
Getting the ninth win took some grit.
LC-WM sunk a three-pointer to open the game's scoring, an omen of more to come.
When LC-WM wasn't making one of 12 three-pointers on the night, K-W was otherwise effective in limiting its opponent from the Valley Conference in grabbing offensive rebounds. A healthy amount of steals and blocks also helped.
A 7-0 run gave K-W a 15-9 lead midway through the first half.
LC-WM tied the game at 17 with an 8-2 response. K-W was cold from the field early on, but found its stroke late in the half to surge to a 32-25 lead at the break.
Junior guard Laden Nerison had three of his four three-pointers in the first half. Junior forward Luke Alme powered his way inside for all eight of his points in the opening 18 minutes.
Nerison opened the second half with a triple to give his team its first double-digit lead.
"Just having confidence in my shot," Nerison said of what fueled his game high 19 points.
A pesky LW-CM squad that entered on a three-game win streak kept responding. This time it was for a 7-0 run.
The road team was still within a possession, 41-38, at the 10-minute mark until K-W got three of its five bench points at an opportune time on a shot from sophomore guard Austin Erickson.
LC-WM finished with six bench points, all from freshman guard Ethan Anderson. LC-WM lists one senior on the roster and featured several underclassmen in its rotation.
Erickson's shot sparked an 8-2 run that appeared to give K-W breathing room. It led by as much as 11 with under five minutes to play.
LC-WM staged a 7-0 run to pull within 54-50 with 1:50 left.
"We had a point in the second half," Lurken said. "Not saying we had it under control, but we had a double-digit lead and we felt like we were in good shape, but they had some kids who could shoot. All of a sudden, a couple big threes from them and they got back in it. But I give a lot of credit to our guys, they hit some big free throws when we needed it and got some stops."
Senior guard Tanner Angelstad hit a free throw for K-W followed by the third three of the night from LC-WM freshman guard Jamis Ulman.
Angelstad scored all five of his points from the foul line. K-W's other senior, Casey Wesbur, had six points and helped limit LC-WM's points in the paint.
"I thought one of our seniors, Tanner Angelstad did some nice things for us and hit free throws when we needed it," Lurken said. "He got on the floor a couple times for some loose balls, so that was fun to see. Our seniors, Casey and Tanner went out there and played hard and were good leaders for us in their last game on their home floor."
Two more free throws from Angelstad and a defensive stop sent junior guard Trevor Steberg to the line who hit one of two free throws to go up 58-53 with 39.2 seconds left.
LC-WM got a bucket down low from sophomore forward Gage McManemy and forced a turnover on the inbounds pass to take over down 58-55 with 18.2 seconds left.
K-W called timeout and came out in tight man-to-man defense after playing zone for much of the second half.
"Don't foul," Nerison recalled the message stressed in the timeout. "Don't let them shoot the three. If seven or eight seconds go by, foul them, so they can only get two points."
LC-WM passed the ball around the perimeter before working the ball inside. K-W didn't give a foul and LC-WM settled for a layup that bounced off the rim.
Wesbur snagged the rebound and was fouled shooting double bonus free throws with 1.2 seconds left. Both missed, and LC-WM secured a timeout with just .1 coming off the clock.
LC-WM managed a heave near the halfcourt line, but it missed the mark to the right.
The two teams finished near their season averages in points per game going into the game. LC-WM scored 58.1 and allowed 59.4, while K-W averaged 53.6 and 59, respectively.
K-W finishes the season 7-2 at home in The Castle.
K-W held one of LC-WM's top scorers, sophomore guard Zack Wells, scoreless.
K-W advances to face No. 1 seed, and the No. 1 team in Class AA per Minnesota Basketball News, Waseca (17-1). Waseca beat No. 8 seed Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 81-32 Thursday.
Waseca won the regular season meeting vs. K-W 91-41 Feb. 1 in Waseca. The Bluejays boast two of Minnesota's 10 Mr. Basketball finalists, senior guard Ryan Dufault and senior forward Andrew Morgan.
It's a tall task, but Lurken spoke for his team in celebrating the chance to keep playing together. Such things haven't been guaranteed in March.
"We're just glad we get to play another game."