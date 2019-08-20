The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team opens its season 7 p.m. in Edina vs. Caledonia in a potential Section 1A championship preview.
The Section features 26 teams divided into two subsections.
East — Caledonia, Chatfield, Fillmore Central, Hope Lutheran, Houston, Kingsland, Lanesboro, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg and Winona Cotter
West — Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Glenville-Emmons, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle-Pacelli, Medford, Minnesota School for the Deaf, Randolph and Southland
A look at the West subsection, as well as some contenders from the East:
West
Bethlehem Academy — One of the state's premier programs cooled off a bit in 2018. Albeit against one of the state's toughest schedules, regardless of class, BA finished the season 10-19 (4-2 in section) with an interim coach replacing Franz Boelter, who led BA to seven state titles from 2003-2014. BA was young in 2018 and returns a lot of offensive options from a team that reached the subsection finals before falling to eventual state runner up Medford. Chris Bothun begins her first year as head coach.
Blooming Prairie — The Awesome Blossoms won three straight matches late in 2018, as well as a section playoff match. Those were the main highlights from a young team’s up-and-down 2018. BP finished 11-15 and 7-5 in section. It did so with just one senior at middle hitter. The Awesome Blossoms will hope to secure a higher seed led by conference honorees outside hitter Julia Worke and senior honorable mention setter Heather Pirkl. Ranell Kittleson returns as head coach.
Glenville-Emmons — The Wolverines were the No. 12 seed in the West last year with a 2-18 record (0-16 section). Both wins were best-of-three set matches against Iowa opponents. Their last win against a Minnesota team was in 2015. G-E will sport a new look this year after graduating six seniors. Krystie Belsahn returns as head coach.
Goodhue — The Wildcats finished 15-15 last year. They were 8-3 against section foes but just couldn’t figure out the tough Hiawatha Valley League, going 1-9 in conference play with the only win against winless Rochester Lourdes. Goodhue lost to eventual Class A state runner up, Medford, in the subsection semifinals. Goodhue graduated six seniors. Most notable is middle blocker/middle hitter Kate Opsahl who was all-HVL. Back are honorable mention all-HVL selections junior libero Torrie Rehder and junior setter Hannah Gadient. Goodhue did not have a player taller than 5-foot-9. Lindsay Bauer returns as head coach.
Grand Meadow — Grand Meadow is among the main challengers to Medford. The Eagles finished 24-10 and 16-7 in section last year. Bethlehem Academy beat GM in the subsection semifinals. Almost all of its losses were to top teams in the state. The Eagles lost two all-Southeast Conference players at outside hitter (one doubled as a setter). They return all-conference seniors middle hitter Riley Queensland and libero Isabelle Olson as well as honorable mention setter Meghan Eastlee. Sue Wilson returns as head coach.
Hayfield — The Vikings began a major rebuild following a 24-6 season and a subsection finals appearance in 2017. Last year's squad finished 11-18 overall and 3-5 in section. Goodhue bounced Hayfield in five sets in the playoff opener. Current junior setter Maryx Young was a second team all-Gopher selection. Honorable mention outside hitter Elecia Brown led four seniors who graduated. Jeremy Struck returns as head coach.
Kenyon-Wanamingo — K-W was unable to defend its co-HVL title from 2017, but the Knights kept up their spot in the upper quarter of the league by going 8-2 to place third. K-W was 24-9 overall and moves down from Class AA to A. K-W returns all but three players from last year led by senior outside hitter and Belmont University commit, Ally Peterson. Starting setters Madi Luebke and Riley Dummer as well as middle hitter Julianna Boyum are all back. K-W played a lot of volleyball together this summer and project to be a worthy challenger to Medford's title defense. The Knights are ranked No. 1 in the preseason Class A state poll. Jen Nerison enters her eighth season as head coach.
LeRoy-Ostrander — The Cardinals finished 9-19 overall, 7-12 against the section and lost in round one of subsections. Five of its wins were best-of-three set matches with two coming against Iowa teams. L-O could be an improved squad with only two seniors graduating, though one was the team's only Southeastern Conference honoree, honorable mention middle hitter Lauren Helgeson.
Lyle-Pacelli — The Athletics finished 10-16 overall, 7-11 against the section and lost in the second round of the playoffs to Medford. L-P will have work to do to get back to double-digit wins after graduating eight seniors. That includes all-Southeastern conference setter Abigail Bollingberg and honorable mention libero Faith King. Lead returner is senior middle hitter and all-conference performer Olivia Christianson. Tammy Truckenmiller returns as head coach.
Medford — The Tigers' Cinderella run to the state championship match resulted in second place. Medford finished with a 29-6 record (4-0 in section) and returns a lot of production for 2019. It's ranked No. 2 in the state. Medford has steadily ascended each of the last three years: 14-13-2 in 2016, 18-11 in 2017 and the prolific 2018. This isn’t the tallest team out there, but it’s athletic and plays hard. It loses three seniors from 2018 but retains senior all-conference first team outside hitter Emma Kniefel. Senior setter Morgan Langeslag was second team all-Gopher Conference and senior libero Kiley Nihart honorable mention. Missy Underdahl is in the third year of her second stint as head coach. She also led the Tigers in the early 2000s.
Minnesota School for the Deaf — The Trojans have not opted to play in the Minnesota State High School League subsection/section playoffs since 2013. If they do opt in this year, they'll return most of their production from a team that went 3-7 in the Twin Cities Athletic Conference and also played a separate schedule against hearing impaired teams around the country. Tabitha Anderson returns as head coach.
Randolph — The Rockets were a streaky team that finished 9-13-1 and 7-10 in section. It beat LeRoy-Ostrander in the subsection playoffs before falling to Grand Meadow. Leading the way will be junior all-Southeastern conference middle hitter Megan Erickson. Randolph loses an all-conference honorable mention setter/right side hitter. Marie Jacob returns as head coach.
Southland — The Rebels were 3-23 overall and 0-10 in section. All three wins were best-of-three set matches against Iowa opponents. Southland graduated five seniors throughout the court and did not have a member make the Three Rivers Conference all-conference teams. Michelle Nelsen begins as new head coach.
EAST
Mabel-Canton — Since 2008, the Cougars have won 331 matches (30.1 per season) and have no state tournament appearances to show for it. Bethlehem Academy has had a stranglehold on the section in that time frame. M-C made it to the section finals last year and had BA out of the frame, only for upstart Medford to earn the state bid. The Cougars have not had a down year in this decade and project to be strong again at No. 6 in the state. M-C lost three seniors, including an outside hitter and middle hitter on the all-Southeast Conference team. All-conference outside hitter Payton Danielson and setter Kenidi McCabe return as well as honorable mention middle hitter Sarina Stortz. Longtime head coach Lonnie Morken was named the 2019 Class A coach of the year.
Caledonia — The Warriors finished 18-12 last year against a tough schedule and were 5-3 in section. They graduated four seniors, including an all-Three Rivers Conference middle hitter and two honorable mention outside hitters. Back are all-TRC seniors setter Haley Jennings, outside hitter Alexis Simpson and middle hitter Lydia Lange. Cal is ranked No. 8 in state and lost to M-C in the subsection semifinals. Scott Koepke returns as head coach.
Spring Grove — The Lions finished 26-4 overall and 18-3 in section en route to a subsection finals loss to Mabel-Canton. All four losses were to M-C. Otherwise, Spring Grove won 68 of 86 total sets. Four of five seniors who graduated earned all-Southeast Conference honors. That includes conference player of the year middle hitter Mariah Edgington and starters at setter, outside hitter and middle hitter. Kelsey Morken returns as head coach.
Wabasha-Kellogg — The Falcons deserve a mention after going 20-8 (6-1 in section) against a difficult schedule last season. But it was done on the strength of eight seniors, four of which were on the all-Three Rivers Conference postseason teams. Back is senior all-TRC middle hitter Morgan LaVigne to try to lead the program to a winning season in each year of the decade. Michelle Evers returns as head coach.