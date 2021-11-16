After runner-up finishes in both the Gopher Conference and Section 1A, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team has hauled in a handful of postseason honors.
That starts with junior Tessa Erlandson, who was one of seven players named to the Gopher Conference’s first team. This season, Erlandson racked up 215 kills for an average of 2.6 kills a set. She also notched a team-high 345 digs, good for an average of 4.2 a set, in addition to three solo blocks, 12 block assists and 19 aces.
Landing on the second team in the Gopher Conference was senior Leah Berg. Berg racked up 230 kills and a hitting percentage of .256, both of which were team highs. Defensively, she also added nine solo blocks and 64 block assists, plus 53 digs and 12 aces.
The Knights were represented on the Gopher Conference third team by junior Josi Quam. Quam handled a variety of roles this season, which helped her rack up a team-high 430 assists along with 117 kills. She also placed a team-high 50 aces in 77 sets played, while also picking up 221 digs, five solo blocks and 18 block assists.
Senior middle hitter Stella Rechtzigel was also named an all-conference honorable mention. Rechtzigel was a defensive force at the net with 21 solo blocks and 77 block assists, both of which led Kenyon-Wanamingo. She also racked up 41 aces, tallied 60 digs and slammed 122 kills.
Additionally, senior Arin Kyllo earned a Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award.
Off the court, the Knights were also recognized with a Gold Academic Team Award for maintaining a team-wide grade-point average of at least 3.75 throughout the season.