Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Carter Quam was named the Mid Southeast District White Division Most Valuable Player, and was joined by Bray Olson, Tyler Craig, Casey Wesbur, Owen Hilke and Luke Berg on the all-district team.
Quam finished the season with 33 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles and a pair of sacks in only five games this season.
Olson combined 17 solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles, and Hilke racked up 18 solo tackles, three sacks a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.
Craig was the leading rusher this season for the Knights with 457 yards and six touchdowns, Wesbur was the team’s leading receiver with 12 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, and Berg completed 29 of 62 pass attempts for 524 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, while also rushing for three touchdowns.
Armani Tucker, Alec Johnson, Evan Brossard, Trevor Steberg and Laden Nerison all earned all-district honorable mention status as well.