The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team surged to a 47-46 double-overtime victory Tuesday night against Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Kenyon.
Trevor Steberg's 3-pointer with less than 5 seconds remaining in double-overtime was the game-winning shot. The game was tied 35-35 at the end of regulation and 40-40 at the end of the first overtime.
For the game, the Knights were led by 17 points from Luke Alme, 10 points off the bench from Austin Erickson and nine points apiece from Steberg and Laden Nerison.
The win improves K-W to 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the Hiawatha Valley League, while Z-M drops to 3-6 overall and in league play.
The Knights are back in action Thursday night at home against Blooming Prairie (2-5).