The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team was at Lake City on Tuesday night and quickly found themselves locked in a competitive, back-and-forth dual. But when the dust settled, K-W came out ahead, winning 31-24.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead thanks to Gavin Johnson’s 9-0 major decision win over Nate Evans in the 106-pound matchup, and Trent Foss pushed K-W’s lead to 8-0 by winning a 10-0 major decision over Lake City’s Steven Ramirez in the 113-pound matchup.
The Tigers then pushed ahead with three straight wins, starting when Jonathon Harvey (ranked No. 5 in Class AA at 120) pinned K-W’s Keifer Olson. Nash Nelson (126) followed Harvey’s pin with a pin of his own against Owen Craig, and Luke Skifton (132) won a 10-3 decision over Dillon Bartel to extend the Tigers’ lead to 15-8.
Alec Johnson (138) got the Knights back on track with an 8-1 decision over Mason West, and Bray Olson (145) picked up one of the most crucial wins of the night in a close 7-5 decision over Joe Kozlowski.
The Knights scored bonus points at 152 and 160 to retake the lead at 26-15, as Jaedin Johnson (152) pinned Luke Becker while Danny VanEpps (160) won by injury default over Thomas Hartke.
Lake City also won at 170, but K-W’s Tyler Craig was able to hold Derek Meincke (ranked No. 10 in Class AA at 160) to an 8-5 decision.
Although the Tigers closed in further thanks to Sam Nutt’s 7-0 decision over Logan Meyers at 182, K-W’s Carter Quam (ranked No. 7 in Class A at 220) sealed the win for the Knights in the 195-pound matchup with an impressive 15-0 technical fall over Thomas Frank (ranked No. 4 in Class AA at 182), which extended K-W’s lead to 31-21.
With both teams open at 220, Max Balow’s 5-0 decision over Armani Tucker in the heavyweight matchup was too little, too late, and the Knights prevailed 31-24.
K-W is now 23-5 overall and 7-1 in the Hiawatha Valley League. The Knights will close the regular season at home on Thursday with a dual against Byron.