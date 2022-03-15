FIRST TEAM
Alayna Atherton, sophomore, forward, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
2021-22 season averages: 12 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 steals, 48.3% field goal percentage, 58.9% free throw percentage.
Atherton stepped into a full-time varsity role for the first time this season and immediately turned into a dominant scoring and rebounding force for the Buccaneers, in addition to serving as a solid interior defender.
Claire Bohlen, sophomore, guard, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
2021-22 season averages: 9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.2 assists, 34.4% field goal percentage, 47.2% free throw percentage.
In a conference and section with explosive scorers all around, Bohlen was responsible with locking down the opposing team's leading scorer on a nightly basis. As the year went on, she frequently scored in double digits for the Buccaneers and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Atherton.
Tessa Erlandson, junior, guard, Kenyon-Wanamingo
2021-22 season averages: 11.3 points, 2.6 assists, 4 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 30% field goal percentage, 26% 3-point percentage, 63% free throw percentage.
Perhaps more than any other player in the area, Erlandson has an ability to take over a game on her own. The shooting percentages might not jump off the page, but she's a high-volume shooter that can enjoy long stretches where she makes just about everything.
Isabel Herda, junior, guard, Faribault
2021-22 season averages: 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 40.0% field goal percentage, 29.1% 3-point percentage, 52.5% free throw percentage.
On the youngest team in the Big 9 Conference, Herda shouldered a heavy load on and off the court. She improved throughout the year driving to the basket, disrupting the opposition's offense and doing just about everything the Falcons required of her.
Mercedes Huerta, senior, guard, Bethlehem Academy
2021-22 season averages: 12.6 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 1.5 blocks, 42% field goal percentage, 33% 3-point percentage, 59% free throw percentage.
Huerta has been a staple of the Cardinals since she was in middle school and the senior went out with perhaps the best season of her career. The guard led Bethlehem Academy in points, assists and steals.
SECOND TEAM
Lindsay Hanson, junior, forward, Bethlehem Academy
2021-22 season averages: 6.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, 37% field goal percentage, 38% 3-point percentage, 68% free throw percentage.
Hanson cleaned the glass on both ends of the floor, averaging 5.6 defensive rebounds and 2.1 offensive rebounds a game.
Stella Rechtzigel, senior, forward, Kenyon-Wanamingo
2021-22 season averages: 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.9 blocks, 35% field goal percentage, 50% free throw percentage.
A two-way force in the paint that's able to create her own offense, clean up the offensive boards and force turnovers defensively.
Hailey Reuvers, sophomore, guard, Faribault
2021-22 season averages: 6.1 points, 1.6 assists. 0.9 steals, 32.6% field goal percentage, 35% 3-point percentage, 60% free throw percentage.
Aside from Herda, Reuvers was the only other returning Falcon with significant varsity experience returning this season. The sophomore is already one of the better outside shooters in the area.
Addyson Taylor, junior, guard, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
2021-22 season averages: 8.1 points, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.8 rebounds, 32.0% field goal percentage, 71.9 free throw percentage.
Taylor rebounded from a slow start to emerge as a dominant perimeter scorer for the Buccaneers. In addition to leading the team in assists, she exploded for 18 points in an upset of Maple River in the Section 2AA South Subsection quarterfinals.
Kate Trump, junior, guard, Bethlehem Academy
2021-22 season averages: 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, 1.5 steals, 29% field goal percentage, 28% 3-point percentage, 67% free throw percentage.
Trump is a do-everything player for the Cardinals, whether that's stepping out and knocking down a 3-pointer, swatting away a shot in the paint or helping to direct the offense from the point.
HONORABLE MENTION
Anna Cohen, freshman, guard, Bethlehem Academy
2021-22 season averages: 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 33% field goal percentage, 23% 3-point percentage, 67% free throw percentage.
An emerging force for the Cardinals, Cohen stepped up as a major scoring threat from behind the arc once the calendar flipped to 2022.
Kylie LaFrance, sophomore, guard, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
2021-22 season averages: 7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 28.9% field goal percentage, 30.7% 3-point percentage, 54.3% free throw percentage.
On a team that produced most of its offense through the post and on dribble drives, LaFrance's ability to step behind the 3-point arc gave opponents a reason not to completely pack the paint. Her 47 made 3-pointers this season rank in the top 10 in program history for a single season.
Rylee Sietsema, sophomore, forward, Faribault
2021-22 season averages: 4.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 36.9% field goal percentage, 56.8% field goal percentage.
With no returning experience inside, Sietsema stepped up as a reliable two-way player this year for the Falcons.