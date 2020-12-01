The Kneyon-Wanamingo volleyball team recently handed out its team awards, and received recognition from the Hiawatha Valley League’s coaches.
Senior Hailey Lerfald and sophomore Tessa Erlandson both landed on the all-conference squad, with Lerfald earning the Hardship Award after she recovered from an injury and worked her way back onto the court in the middle of the season.
Leah Berg and Josi Quam both picked up honorable mentions to the all-conference team.
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s players also voted on team-wide postseason awards.
Berg and Grace Nystuen were named the team’s most improved offensive players, while Sidney Majerus and Rachel Ryan were recognized as the most improved defense players for the Knights.
The team voted Lerfald as the most inspirational player and the teammate with the most positive attitude.
Erlandson was voted the best team’s best on-court communicator, while she and Quam were recognized as having the greatest work ethic and determination.