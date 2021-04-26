The Knights scored nine times in the final four innings Monday in Janesville to run away with a non-conference victory.

Gavin Sommer started on the mound and stifled JWP's offense throughout. Kenyon-Wanamingo took advantage of a handful of errors late to push the game open.

The Knights first grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, added a pair of runs each in the top of the fourth and top of the fifth, piled up four runs in the top of the sixth and added one more in the top of the seventh.

Kenyon-Wanamingo plays again Tuesday at Rochester Lourdes, and then hosts Pine Island on Thursday in Wanamingo.

