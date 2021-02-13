The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys’ basketball team traveled to Goodhue on Friday night and lost 62-32. With the loss, the Knights drop to 3-5 this season while the Wildcats improve to 5-4.
Turnovers and cold shooting were the name of the game in Kenyon-Wanamingo’s loss as the Knights went the first eight minutes of the second half without scoring.
“Taking care of the ball, we knew that they were going to throw some full-court pressure and it’s not like they were just trapping us all over the court,” K-W coach Brent Lurken said about his team turning the ball over. “A lot of it was self-inflicted, a few times we just didn’t catch the ball, not using our pass-fakes, it was a little frustrating because it wasn’t like we saw anything that we hadn’t talked about in practice. That’s what we talked about after the game, we need to execute the game plan and that was our main problem.”
The game started well for the Knights, who got out to an early lead off a couple of 3-pointers. However, from there things really snowballed. All the turnovers prevented Kenyon-Wanamingo from getting into any rhythm offensively and when they were able to get into their offense, Goodhue’s 2-3 zone presented another problem. The Knights struggled to generate good shots and when they did, it was as if there was a lid over the basket.
“We definitely didn’t attack it as well as I would have liked, we didn’t get enough touches in the middle, we want to try and drive some gaps, a lot of times we were just too content to pass it around and eventually there would be a tip or something,” Lurken said about facing the Wildcats’ zone. “I didn’t think we were very aggressive in attacking the zone, so that is something we’re going to have to work on moving forward.”
Despite the lopsided final score, there was a silver lining for Kenyon-Wanamingo in its own defensive performance. There were times when the Knights’ zone returned the favor and proved trouble for Goodhue, but the Wildcats were eventually about to get good looks inside with their length and size advantage.
“There were some good stretches and I think it is a thing where if we would have been getting it going a little bit on offense it probably would have been easier,” Lurken said about his team’s defense. “But that’s a lesson we have to learn, on the nights when the offense isn’t going well, you have to play even better defense and sometimes we kind of let how our offense goes affect our defense. That’s a mindset we have to work on changing.”
Senior Tanner Angelstad, senior Casey Wesbur, junior Trevor Steberg and sophomore Austin Erickson all had six points apiece. Angelstad, Steberg and Erickson each made two 3-pointers. Sophomore Will Opsahl was the game high-scorer for Goodhue with 20 points while junior Dayne Wojcik punished the Knights inside for 16.
Kenyon-Wanamingo hosts 3-4 Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and then welcomes 2-5 Blooming Prairie on Feb. 18.