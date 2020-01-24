The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights’ wrestling team took on the Cannon Falls Bombers and Pine Island Panthers in Cannon Falls on Tuesday night and left town with a pair of big wins to push their record to 6-0 in the Hiawatha Valley League Conference and 19-4 overall.
K-W wrestled against Pine Island first, and the Knights absolutely obliterated the Panthers, with the final score being 63-3. The only match K-W lost was the opener, but the Knights were on cruise control after that, with Owen Craig picking up a big pin while Trent Foss, Keifer Olson and Dillon Bartel all received forfeits.
The 138-pound matchup was a close contest, but K-W’s Alec Johnson pulled out a 7-5 decision over Dan Krier. Bray Olson (145) then pinned Colton Alhiser, and Jaedin Johnson (152) won a 9-4 decision over Mason Pike to push the Knights’ lead to 36-3.
The Panthers mounted a strong challenge at 160, but Cooper Williams lost a 4-3 overtime decision to K-W’s Danny VanEpps, allowing the Knights to keep their scoring streak going.
After a string of Pine Island forfeits, the next match was Carter Quam (220) against Jack Swanson, with Quam picking up the pin.
The Knights’ Armani Tucker (HWT) closed out the dual by pinning Adam Klingsporn, resulting in the final score of 63-3.
The Knights weren’t quite as dominant against the Cannon Falls Bombers, but they overcame a pair of early pins and a 12-6 deficit and ultimately surged to a 46-18 win.
K-W’s Gavin Johnson got the dual started by winning a 6-1 decision in the 106-pound matchup, while Trent Foss had perhaps one of the best wins of the night in the 113-pound match. Foss wrestled against the Bombers’ Gavin Peterson – the No. 10 ranked individual in Class AA at 106 pounds – and battled his way all throughout the match, ultimately winning by a 2-1 decision.
The Bombers surged ahead after Preston Carlisle (120) and Cooper Peterson (126) won via fall over Keifer Olson and Owen Craig, but Dillon Bartel (132) got the Knights back in the win column with a 4-1 decision over Colton Black.
The Knights’ Alec Johnson, Bray Olson and Jaedin Johnson then came up with three big pins in a row to put K-W ahead for good. They were followed by Danny VanEpps (160) winning a 2-0 decision over Kyle Erlanson and Tyler Craig (170) winning a 14-6 major decision over Beau Zimmerman.
The Bombers got their final points at 182 when Riley Keenan pinned Logan Meyers, but the Knights finished strong thanks to pins by Carter Quam (220) and Armani Tucker (HWT).
The Knights will wrestle next at Class AA No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville next Thursday. The KoMets are 8-0 against the rest of the Hiawatha Valley League Conference and are a perfect 9-0 on the season.