The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team eased to a triangular sweep Monday night against NRHEG (72-3) and Maple River (57-13).
In the victory against Maple River won 10 of the 14 matches, seven of which were by fall.
Tate Miller started it off with a first-period pin in the 106-pound weight class, Gavin Johnson matched that at 113 and Trent Foss pinned his opponent at 120 in the second period.
Alec Johnson (138), Bray Olson (152), Logan Meyers (182) and Armani Tucker (285) all won by first-period fall as well, while Dillon Bartel (170) won by second-period fall, Carter Quam (220) won by a 5-0 decision and Landon Trump (126) won by forfeit.