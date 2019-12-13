The Knights’ girls basketball team is in the midst of a tough stretch of games, as evident by Thursday’s 73-29 defeat on the road against Lake City. KW fell to 1-5 on the year while Lake City surged to 6-1.
Senior Megan Mattson had a solid game for the Knights with 12 points, and Julianna Boyum added nine points. The Knights shot only 18% in the game and made only two of their 21 3-point attempts, as their offense just couldn’t get into any sort of rhythm against the Tigers. The Knights finished with 20 rebounds, but hurt themselves with 17 turnovers.
“This has been a tough string of games for us against several ranked teams,” KW coach Jake Wieme said. “The girls played well at times, but their pressure got to us. We’ve had troubles scoring lately but we have a lot of good shooters so we’re expecting that to improve. The girls have battled throughout these games and I’m very proud of their effort.”