A slow-first half offensively was too much for the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team to overcome Thursday night in a 38-34 loss at Medford.
The Knights (0-2) scored 12 points in the first half before a 22-point second half.
Tessa Erlandson led K-W with nine points, six steals, four rebounds and two assists, while Stella Rechtzigel provided a team-high 10 points to go with six rebounds and a blocked shot.
Josie Flom also added seven points and six rebounds to go with two steals and an assist.
The Knights finished shooting 29% from the floor and made 3 of 11 3-point attempts, but converted on only 5 of 18 attempts from the free throw line.