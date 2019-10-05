For Kenyon-Wanamingo, it was always going to be a tough task to upset Class A No. 2 Blooming Prairie. On Friday, the Blossoms made sure that didn’t happen defeating Kenyon-Wanamingo.
The Blossoms racked up 523 yards of total offense and surrendered just 132 to defeat K-W 61-6 and remain undefeated (6-0 overall, 3-0 conference). Kenyon-Wanamingo dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Blooming Prairie got off to a blazing start, scoring four times in the first quarter putting them ahead 26-0. Just a minute into the second quarter, Tyler Archer ran for a 2-yard touchdown and it was 33-0.
A few minutes later, Knights sophomore Laden Nerison - filling in for the injured Luke Berg (shoulder) - connected with junior Casey Wesbur for a 19-yard touchdown pass on what would be K-W's lone score of the night. .
Unfortunately, that would be all they get, as the Blossoms outscored K-W 28-0 the rest of the way.
The Knights are back in action 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at home vs. Medford.
BP 61, K-W 6
BP — 26 14 14 14
K-W — 0 6 0 0