The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Cannon Falls fall trap shooting team tallied up the results from the season and announced award winners.
Tanner Anglestad led the varsity division with a season total of 446 targets hit. Kendrick Otto finished second with 437 targets while Sam Lee and Lukas Berg tied for third with 399.
In the junior varsity division, Joseph Mills finished with a total score of 369. Ray Jeresitz took second with 350 and Alex Vold placed third with 339.
In the novice division, Sidney Majerus led the team with a score of 274. Dylan Menge finished with 254 and Ryan Ranc took third with 248.
Angelstad won the team’s top male shooter award and Faith Mehling captured the top female shooter award with a season total of 338. Isabella Chmelik won the team’s most improved shooter award.
Coach Shane Lunde thanked coaches Larry Walker, who helped Wednesday afternoons for athletes who shot on those days. Coaches Jim Kiffmeyer and Bruce Hougo helped in Kenyon, along with Roger Hougo on Sundays in Wanamingo. Lunde thanked parents and kids for a fun and safe season.