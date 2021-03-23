A close loss quickly turned into a celebration for Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Carter Quam at Saturday’s Section 2A/3A individual state preliminary tournament at Windom High School.
After Quam twice won by fall to reach the championship final of the 195-pound weight class, Quam dropped a narrow 4-3 decision against Jackson County Central’s Caleb Vancura. There was nothing else necessary for Quam on Saturday, however, since the opponent he pinned in the semifinals won the third-place match, meaning Qaum did not need to win a true second match to secure his spot in the Class A state tournament.
It is Quam’s second straight trip to the Class A individual state tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Quam, ranked fifth in the state in the 220-pound weight class, earned the No. 7 seed in the eight-wrestler bracket.
In the first round, he’s set to wrestle Crookston sophomore Ethan Boll, who sports a 36-2 overall record and is ranked No. 3 in Class A at 195 pounds. The other first-round match on Quam’s side of the bracket features Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie junior Gideon Ervasti against Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Ethan Kovars. Ervasti is ranked No. 2 in Class A at 195 and is 26-3 this season, while Kovars is ranked No. 5 in Class A at 195 and is 28-1 this season
Quam nearly had some company from fellow Knights at the state meet, and under normal qualification standards, a few other K-W wrestlers would have qualified for the state tournament.
Logan Meyers finished fourth in the 220-pound bracket Saturday with a 2-2 record, while Armani Tucker was third in the 285-pound bracket. Tucker won by fall in his first-round match, lost by fall in the championship semifinals and won by fall in both the consolation semifinal and consolation championship. Since Canby’s Shane Noyes, who beat Tucker in the championship semifinals, lost in the championship match, Tucker did not receive a chance at a true second match to qualify for state.
Bray Olson also placed fourth in the 152-pound bracket and with a 2-2 record.
Other Knights that advanced to at least the consolation semifinal were Tate Miller (106), Gavin Johnson (113) and Tyler Craig (160), while Trent Foss (120), Kiefer Olson (126), Landon Trump (132), Jaedin Johnson (145) and Dillon Bartel (170) also competed Saturday.
Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Nathan Lexvold did not respond to requests for comment for this story.