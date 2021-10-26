The Section 1A tournament officially started Monday night with the bracket’s play-in rounds, but Thursday night is the first date featuring a full slate of postseason contests.
For Kenyon-Wanamingo, which was awarded the No. 3 seed, that means Thursday marks the postseason debut for a number of players for the Knights. Since the 2019 squad was so loaded with seniors, and the 2020 season was cut short before the postseason, the 2021 version of Kenyon-Wanamingo have played a lot of matches together to this point, but none with the stakes of the postseason.
That changes Thursday night at home against 14th-seeded Glenville-Emmons, which swept No. 19 Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf on Monday night.
Kenyon-Wanamingo hasn’t played Glenville-Emmons this season, much in the way it has not met most teams in the section so far this year. Due to the heavy Southeast Conference representation in Section 1A, the only section exposure for the Knights came in a loss against top-seeded Bethlehem Academy, and victories against No. 15 Randolph and No. 7 Hayfield.
That might have played a role in the coach’s voting Mabel-Canton as the No. 2 seed, despite a vastly superior ranking according to Quality Results Formula from minnesota-scores.net. According to coaches around the state, though, there’s been very little to separate Bethlehem Academy, Mabel-Canton and Kenyon-Wanamingo this season.
In the final Class A poll released by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association, Mabel-Canton was ranked No. 7, Kenyon-Wanamingo No. 8 and Bethlehem Academy No. 9.
Bethlehem Academy closed the regular season on a bit of a downswing with a 1-3 showing at the Chaska Tournament this weekend, but that was after the Section 1A bracket was released. Instead, it was likely the team’s 3-1 victory against Kenyon-Wanamingo that propelled the Cardinals to the top seed line.
Mabel-Canton, meanwhile, has been unbeatable for the last month with a 12-match winning streak since a 3-2 performance at the Class A Showcase in late September.
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s greatest strength was its performance against a challenging schedule, with the program maintaining matches against previous Hiawatha Valley League foes this season. That meant the Knights registered wins against Class AA programs Lake City and Goodhue, lost 3-1 against Class AAA No. 3 Stewartville. Kenyon-Wanamingo also swept Class A No. 5 Legacy Christian to start the season. Legacy Christian beat both of Bethlehem Academy and Mabel-Canton at the Class A Showcase.
Ultimately, though, how those top three seeds shook out won’t matter, assuming all three take care of business Thursday night. After that, the tournament shifts to a neutral site format starting with Saturday morning’s quarterfinals at the Rochester Civic Center. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 in Rochester, with the championship match Saturday, Nov. 6 in Rochester.
SECTION 1A AT A GLANCE (teams listed in descending seed order)
No. 1 Bethlehem Academy (16-11)
Section record: 3-0
QRF ranking: No. 18
Sets won: 49
Sets lost: 35
Last five matches: 2-3
No. 2 Mabel-Canton (22-3)
Section record: 14-0
QRF ranking: No. 20
Sets won: 59
Sets lost: 10
Last five matches: 5-0
No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo (16-5)
Section record: 2-1
QRF ranking: No. 7
Sets won: 47
Sets lost: 21
Last five matches: 5-0
No. 4 Spring Grove (14-7)
Section record: 13-2
QRF ranking: No. 42
Sets won: 42
Sets lost: 17
Last five matches: 3-2
No. 5 Fillmore Central (15-12)
Section record: 3-2
QRF ranking: No. 31
Sets won: 45
Sets lost: 41
Last five matches: 2-3
No. 6 Alden-Conger (20-7)
Section record: 5-3
QRF ranking: No. 34
Sets won: 54
Sets lost: 22
Last five matches: 3-2
No. 7 Hayfield (14-12)
Section record: 5-5
QRF ranking: No. 48
Sets won: 48
Sets lost: 36
Last five matches: 1-4
No. 8 Grand Meadow (14-11)
Section record: 9-3
QRF ranking: No. 66
Sets won: 37
Sets lost: 27
Last five matches: 3-2
No. 9 Rushford-Peterson (17-11)
Section record: 8-1
QRF ranking: No. 55
Sets won: 50
Sets lost: 32
Last five matches: 2-3
No. 10 Lanesboro (16-9)
Section record: 11-4
QRF ranking: No. 54
Sets won: 46
Sets lost: 27
Last five matches: 3-2
No. 11 LeRoy-Ostrander (12-11)
Section record: 11-8
QRF ranking: No. 103
Sets won: 33
Sets lost: 33
Last five matches: 3-2
No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg (6-20)
Section record: 1-3
QRF ranking: No. 90
Sets won: 22
Sets lost: 52
Last five matches: 1-4
No. 13 Kingsland (3-8)
Section record: 3-8
QRF ranking: No. 125
Sets won: 12
Sets lost: 25
Last five matches: 2-3
No. 14 Glenville-Emmons (5-10)
Section record: 4-8
QRF ranking: No. 127
Sets won: 16
Sets lost: 29
Last five matches: 2-3
No. 15 Randolph (3-21)
Section record: 2-9
QRF ranking: No. 130
Sets won: 55
Sets lost: 41
Last five matches: 1-4
No. 17 Houston (5-14)
Section record: 5-12
QRF ranking: No. 137
Sets won: 19
Sets lost: 39
Last five matches: 1-4