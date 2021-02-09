BOYS BASKETBALL
A sluggish first half resulted in too deep of a hole Tuesday night for Kenyon-Wanamingo (3-4, 2-3 HVL) against Lake City, which was able to win 71-48 and maintain its standing atop the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division.
Lake City (4-1, 4-1) led 36-19 at halftime.
The Knights were led in scoring by junior Laden Nerison's 16 points (12 in the second half), while Casey Wesbur added 10 points, and Luke Alme, Trevor Steberg and Paul Kortsch all finished with six points.
K-W is back in action Friday night at Goodhue (4-3, 4-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
An inability to consistently score the basketball allowed Lake City to cruise to a 64-25 victory Tuesday night. The Knights did a good job of locking up the Tigers in the first half and entered halftime trailing 29-11, but when Lake City (6-2, 5-2 HVL) rediscovered its offensive rhythm in the second half K-W (0-6, 0-6) was unable to keep up.
Tessa Erlandson paced the Knights offensively with 10 points off a pair of 3-pointers, while Stella Rechtzigel added five points and both of Josie Flom and Josi Quam finished with four points.
K-W will be back at home Friday night against Goodhue (5-2, 4-2).