Kenyon-Wanamingo took on Blue Earth, WEM and St. Clair/Mankato Loyola in a series of Saturday scrimmages.
"I thought all three went well," said K-W coach Jake Wieme. "It was good to see some different things. Each team did a little something different. So preparing going forward, I think that’s good. I thought overall our guys held their own. Win or lose, I felt like that’d be a competitive game. We did some nice things and definitely found some weaknesses we want to get better at."
The scrimmages alotted 15 plays on offense and 15 on defense for each team.
The Knights will be at their best when they're controlling the ball and bullying opponents.
"Our offensive line and actually our defensive line is going to be a big strength for us going forward," Wieme said. "Yesterday kind of showed that. Our guys did a good job opening up holes and blocking and knowing their assignments. That’s something that’s going to be really important for us going forward.
"Same thing on the defensive side. That line is where it starts for us. They controlled the trenches, I felt. That’s a good start. The line is going to be important for us going forward."
On defense, Wieme said he'd like to see the pass rush improve. Seeing each team's top receivers offered a good test for the defensive backs.
"It was a good learning experience for our corners. I thought some of them did a good job of being in position, it was just realizing they can make a play on the ball now," Wieme said. "They were where they needed to be, they just either need to make a play on the ball or make a play on those arms to rip that ball off. That’s the reason you have those scrimmages so you can find those things to work on."
With a team full of wrestlers, K-W is hopeful to limit opponents yard after catch as it did for the most part Saturday.
On offense, K-W spread the ball around, particularly on the ground.
"I just think we found we’ve got some good depth on the offensive side of things. I don’t think we’ll have that one guy who’s going to carry it 25 times," Wieme said. "I think it’s going to be by committee, which is great because I think we have several guys who can do that for us. Maybe we’ll find that guy who’s got the hot hand and ride him a little bit, but then the guys who are coming in, those subs, I feel like we’ve got a good group of depth at most positions which is going to be important."
K-W opens the season 7 p.m. Thursday against Cleveland.