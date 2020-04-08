The eight seniors on this year’s Kenyon-Wanamingo varsity boys basketball team did everything they could to accomplish a goal they set for themselves back in the sixth grade.
They spent countless hours in the gymnasium during the off-season, traveled around the state competing in any tournament they could, took part in several summer basketball leagues, and attended as many summer camps as financially possible.
All the hard work over the six years of high school basketball paid off Saturday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The eight seniors and their seven sophomore and junior teammates won the 2001 Class AA state tournament. The team becomes the first ever Kenyon, Wanamingo or Kenyon-Wanamingo team ever to be crowned champions in the storied past of the basketball program in the two communities.
“To be honest, this is I never would have imagined could happen,” said Jerry Wieme, a 19-year veteran head coach of the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys program. “Many very good coaches go through a career without ever winning the state championship. Fortunately for me, I was able to coach a group of kids who could imagine that goal, and worked extremely hard to make it happen.”
For Steve Lurken, father of the team’s leading scorer, the past six years of watching countless hours of basketball was an experience he wouldn’t change.
“I’d do it all over again,” Lurken said Monday morning, only two days after celebrating the championship with his son, Brent. “It was a lot of traveling, a lot of basketball, but it was great fun. I’m going to miss it next year.”
Fortunately for Lurken, he has two daughters who play basketball in the successful girls basketball program and who he expects will also want to play a lot of basketball the next few years. His daughter Kristina was a member of this year’s Class A third place Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team.
“I’m already looking forward to following Kristina and Marissa the rest of their careers,” he added.
It’s that attitude of the parents of this year’s team that coach Wieme points to as the reason the team was able to win the title.
“The parents of theses players have put an amazing amount of time into their kids’ athletics and without them this couldn’t have happened,” Wieme said. “Many of them volunteered to coach the team over the years, plus spent a lot of money sending them to tournaments and camps. They should take tremendous pride in this championship.
A half-second from being over
The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys team came into the 2000-01 season as the preseason favorite to win the Hiawatha Valley League Conference, and represent this area in the state tournament.
After all, the team was returning four of the team’s five starters from a squad that went 23-3 a year earlier, including a sub-section final loss to Rochester Lourdes.
“It was difficult entering the season with the No. 1 ranking,” coach Wieme admitted. “It was like having a big bullseye on our uniforms. Everyone was gunning for us.”
Early into the season, the Knights suffered what would be only one of three losses in the season. K-W dropped a close game to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on the road. That set up a late-season match-up that many thought would decide the Blue Division title and a shot at the overall HVL crown.
But that loss would prove to be the difference in the race for the Blue Division as ZM went through the rest of the year without a conference loss, while K-W dropped a late-season contest with Lake City. By the time the two teams met up in February, Z-M had all but clinched the division, and despite losing to K-W in a game played in Kenyon, would go on to win the conference.
(Kenyon-Wanamingo’s only other loss was to non-conference opponent Minneapolis Patrick Henry in the opening round of the Komet Klassic Holiday Tournament).
The Knights opened the sub-section West tournament as the second seed, and cruised through a quarterfinal win over Chatfield and a semifinal win over Kingsland. That set up the rubber match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the sub-section finals. The Knights earned a 39-34 win to advance to the sections.
The Knights faced St. Charles in the one-game section, and the two teams battled through a close game before the Saints hit a 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining and appeared to have ended K-W’s season. But a specially designed play allowed the Knights to move down the floor and free Erik Sviggum, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Knights to state for the first time in 1998.
“Basketball in southeastern Minnesota is so good, we were relieved to get out of this area once we qualified for state,” coach Wieme said. “Teams do such a good job of scouting other teams in this area, that it was nice to be able to face teams that wouldn’t know as much about us as the area teams did. We could go back to playing basketball the way we knew how.”
First up — Minnewaska Area
Kenyon-Wanamingo drew Minnewaska Area of Glenwood in the opening round of the state tournament, winner of Section 8AA. The Lakers entered the game with a 23-3 record and, along with K-W and DeLaSalle, were the three teams ranked in the top 10 teams in Class AA.
“Minnewaska Area had a very good team, with an All-State player in Alan Hoeper, and good size and great athleticism,” coach Wieme said. “We knew it would be a tough game.”
The coach said he knew his team would need to play a good game to beat the Lakers, but little did he know they would play possibly the best game in the history of Kenyon-Wanamingo basketball.
In front of 3,400 fans at Lund Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College, the Knights dominated the Lakers in earning the 54-32 victory.
“We played nearly a perfect game against Minnewaska Area,” Wieme said. “We had only five fouls all game, and committed only three turnovers, which tied a state record.”
The coach pointed to the defensive efforts of senior Curt Peterson, who held Hoeper, who had averaged 19 points per game during the season, to only nine points, and the ball-handling skills of Sviggum, who had no turnovers against Minnewaska’s point guard, who averaged four steals per game.
“This was as good a high school as I can remember seeing,” the coach said. “I thought if we beat Minnewaska that we would have a good chance of winning the state.”
Evert led the team in scoring with 13 points and had three blocked shots. Erik Sviggum scored 12 points and led the team with seven boards, Brent Lurken scored nine points, Curt Peterson added eight, Justin Stevenson scored six, and Kiel Berg and Wesley Freiberg both added three. For the game, K-W shot 54 percent from the field (20-for-37) and 70 percent from the free throw line (7-for-10).
Staples-Motley in the semis
The win over Minnewaska Area put the team in the Final Four of the Class AA tournament, and guaranteed the team two more games. Staples-Motley was the team’s opponent for the Friday night game at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
“We left Thursday afternoon to a fire truck escort, then watched the AAA and AAAA semifinal games,” Wieme said. “We took part in the banquet Thursday night with the players parents and the cheerleaders.”
The Knights opened up a 5-0 lead before ending the first quarter with a 12-5 advantage. K-W’s defense held the Cardinals to only two second-quarter points and took a 25-7 lead into the half.
“Our defense was outstanding all tournament long,” the coach said. “Our defense relies on help by all the players, but we had some individual defensive performances that were outstanding. This game it was Erik Sviggum who held a four-year starter from Staples-Motley who was averaging 15 points per game to only eight points.
“We were able to stop Staples-Motley from penetrating, and our defense really took them out of their offense.”
Staples outscored K-W 17-12 in the third and cut the Knight lead to 13 points going into the final stanza. K-W’s defense held the Cardinals to only four points in the fourth to win the game 47-26.
Leading scorer for Kenyon-Wanamingo was Brent Lurken with 20 points, followed by Joe Evert with 13, Erik Sviggum with seven, Curt Peterson with six and Nick Myran with one. K-W shot 63 percent from the field (17-for-27), but were only 11-for-26 (48 percent) from the charity stripe.
“There wasn’t a lot of celebration or horse play from these players after the semifinal win,” the coach said. “They remained focused on winning the state championship.
An HVL state championship game
Following Kenyon-Wanamingo’s win over Staples-Motley, Hiawatha Valley League for Hayfield downed Glencoe-Silver Lake by one point to reach the Class AA finals against the Knights.
K-W beat the Vikings earlier in the season, but that game didn’t make a difference in this contest, the coach said.
“We knew we couldn’t look at the previous game we played with them because we made some big improvements since that time,” Wieme said about the finals. “They were the team in the HVL that we were least familiar with.”
Hayfield scored the opening basket in the championship game played Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Paul to take an early 2-0 lead, but that was the only lead they would see all game. K-W led 16-7 after the first quarter and 28-14 at the half.
“Despite the 14-point lead at the half, I was concerned because the halftime took about 25 minutes and the guys came out in the third quarter a little flat,” Wieme said. “But they quickly got the fire back and were able to put the game away.”
The Knights outscored Hayfield 10-8 in the third and 15-8 in the fourth to win the game 53-30.
Brent Lurken scored 17 points to lead the team in scoring, followed by Evert with 16, Justin Stevenson with six, Erik Sviggum with four, Curt Peterson with two and Nick Myran with one. The Knights shot 58 percent from the field, 67 percent from the free throw line and out-rebounded the Vikings 30-26.
“Again, we were able to take Hayfield out of their offense and held them to single-digit scoring in every quarter,” Wieme said. “Chris Metcalf came off the bench when we got into foul trouble early in the game and did a fantastic job. Nick Myran also came off the bench and did a great job for us.”
Welcome back celebration
After receiving the championship trophy and medals, the Knights returned home to a fire truck escort into the communities of Kenyon and Wanamingo. A full gymnasium was assembled for the team’s welcome home celebration.
“The team and I were overwhelmed by the support we received at both the tournament games and at the welcome home celebration,” Wieme said. “We’ve had such great support from the entire Kenyon-Wanamingo communities all season long. It was very much appreciated by the entire team.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo finished the 2000-01 championship season with a 28-3 record.
“This is a dream come true for me as coach, and even more for the players,” Wieme added. “I’m just so happy for them.”