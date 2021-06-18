Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Tanner Angelstad wrapped up his second round at state with an 8-over-par 80 Wednesday on the heels of a 77 the day before that had him in a tie for seventh place and seven strokes off the lead.
"He had a little hiccup to start yesterday, he was 4-over after three," K-W head coach Jake Wieme said. "I was amazed with his mental toughness. He did a really nice job getting it back to where going into day two he was sitting nice."
The state tournament debut for Angelstad resulted in a tie for 15th place out of 88 golfers.
Angelstad had an up and down front nine, making bogeys on holes 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and nine with birdies at the 352-yard par-4 third and 370-yard par-4 eighth.
A hot, dry spring dried out the course and allowed for firm playing conditions.
"The greens were pretty fast. I could tell that they mowed them between the first and the second day," Angelstad said. "The heat the second day dried them out and it was fast. It was tough out there; it was fun."
The back nine steadied out to produce six bars and three bogeys. Angelstad largely avoided big trouble at Pebble Creek, making no worse than bogey on 35 of 36 holes.
"The experience was great. It was fun to say you went to state," Angelstad said, "but I definitely thought I could have played a lot better. I didn’t play to what my potential could have been. It’s golf. You can’t shoot your best round every round."
Fertile-Beltrami's Rylin Petry recorded rounds of 70-76 to win by one shot. Fertile Beltrami won the team title by 11 with a 308 total.