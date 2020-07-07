With no home games this season Wanamingo will certainly be a road-tested team this season and the road brought the Jacks to Bloomington Monday at Red Haddox Field.
Wanamingo wasn’t wary from the travel but it became a long road home in an 11-5 loss to the Bandits.
The Jacks (1-1, 1-0 Twin Rivers) kicked things off with a five-run third inning but the lead evaporated in the next two innings. Bloomington nibbled away at the deficit with a three-run fourth inning and then took the lead with three more runs in the fifth inning.
The Bandits pulled away in the seventh and eighth innings after they took a 7-5 lead in the seventh and added four more runs in the eighth inning.
Wanamingo’s Sam Roosen and Max Bowen each drove in a pair of runs while Tyler Craig went 2-for-3. Dylan Craig went 1-for-2 with a run and had a double. Gavin Roosen, Sam Roosen and Alex Roosen all had a hit and scored a run.
Gavin Roosen got the start on the mound for the Jacks and lasted 4 ⅔ innings. He allowed six runs on six hits, walked eight and struck out two. Dylan Craig threw 2 ⅓ innings of relief and allowed an unearned run on four hits with one strikeout. Sam Roosen closed it out with an inning of work where he allowed four runs on four hits.
Bloomington knocked out 14 hits as a team, including five doubles.
Wanamingo heads to Hayfield to face the Dodge County Diamondbacks Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.