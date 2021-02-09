Six games into the season, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball has already reached half of its win total from the 2019-20 campaign.
A season after finishing 0-14 in the Hiawatha Valley League, the Knights (3-3 overall) are 2-2 in the HVL entering Tuesday night’s game at Lake City after Friday’s 79-70 victory against Triton, which was riding a five-game winning streak into Kenyon.
“What our guys have realized this year is that after last year, a lot of our underclassmen made it clear they wanted to put a lot of time in in the offseason,” K-W coach Brent Lurken said. “They’re really starting to show what they can do and early in the season we’ve been able to get some big conference wins at Kasson and then at home the other night at Triton.”
The most noticeable change has been the offensive production.
The 79 points scored against Triton is greater than every game last season except for one. The average of 62.3 points a night is higher than last season’s average of 56.5 points a game, and that uptick in production comes against a a tougher schedule.
The reasons for that offensive resurgence are plentiful. Trevor Steberg has emerged as a consistent threat from 3-point range, while Casey Wesbur has been a dominant force inside and piled up 17 points in the win against Triton.
“He’s really had some big games for us,” Lurken said. “He had 17 points on senior night and has had some games where he’s just dominated inside with his strength and size, so that’s been really fun to see him to take a jump from his junior year to his senior year.”
Beyond those two, however, has been a more fluid and connected attack that Lurken credits to the offseason work in the summer and a fall league in which a handful of Knights played together.
“You can tell guys really know where they’re going to be on the court, and we’ve done a really good job of anytime we get a long rebound or a steal we’re looking to push in transition, which has led to some easy baskets for us,” Lurken said. “It seems like anytime you can get some transition layups, those 3-pointers and those other shots are easier to make once you see the ball go in the basket a few times.”
A key part of that transition offense has been guard Laden Nerison, who Lurken identified as K-W’s likeliest best two-way player once his steals and active hands are combined with his scoring ability.
Overall, the defensive end is likeliest the easiest area to point to when looking for further improvement. The Knights are allowing 66.7 points a game, although that average is being dragged up by an 81-58 loss against Class AA No. 4 Stewartville and a 91-41 defeat against Class AA No. 1 Waseca.
If that defense is able to improve, however, it will turn K-W into an even more formidable team in the middle of the HVL.
“That’s the one area where we’ve really been putting in a lot of extra time in practice and being able to recognize shooters and making sure we’re doing our correct drops and rotations,” Lurken said. “That’s where we’re focusing, because for the most part we’ve been scoring the basketball pretty well...If we can continue to improve our defense and our rebounding we can continue to be really competitive in HVL games.”