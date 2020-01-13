Two groups of Knights battled each other Friday evening in Kenyon when the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team hosted Kingsland. When the dust settled, K-W was the victor by a score of 63-50.
K-W (6-8 overall, 1-3 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) built a 13-point lead in the first half and never gave it up in the second. Kingsland’s Ellie Buchholtz (22 points) and Samantha Wernimont (11 points) did their best to keep their team in the game, but K-W’s Riley Dummer and Julianna Boyum outpaced them. Dummer finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the game, with Boyum right behind her with 20 points and six rebounds.
Megan Mattson grabbed eight rebounds in the game to go along with six points, while Sydney Burow added six points, Madi Luebke scored four and Cera Crouse finished with four.
K-W’s defense looked very strong for the second game in as many days, as the Knights beat Randolph 57-40 on Thursday.
In fact, K-W’s has been pretty stingy on defense for most of the last month, starting with a Dec. 13 game against Avail Academy that the Knights won 71-24. The Knights gave up big points to Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a 78-73 loss on Dec. 17 but returned to form after that by holding Cannon Falls to 50 points on Dec. 20 and giving up just 38 to Lyle-Pacelli on Dec. 27 and only 47 to Blooming Prairie — ranked No. 5 in Class A — on Dec. 28.
The Knights struggled Jan. 7 in a 71-56 road loss to Triton but have rebounded nicely since then. Their win against Kingsland is particularly impressive, as Kingsland leads the West Division of the Southeast Conference with a 4-0 record and an overall record of 7-8.