Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Carter Quam reached 100 wins for his career Thursday night against the Lake City Tigers. Quam pinned Jeremy Nguyen in the second period in the 220-pound weight class to cross the milestone marker as K-W went on to beat Lake City 40-19.
“It means a lot knowing how not everyone gets the 100th and that the hard work over the years has paid off,” Quam said about the achievement. He added that while 100 wins wasn’t specifically a goal of his, it’s an important part of the process to achieving his goals of the Knights making state as a team and returning to state as an individual, where he hopes to medal.
Quam made the individual state tournament for the first time last season after he took first at 220 pounds in Section 2A. He went on to wrestle Logan Sherwood of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the first round at state and lost by a 14-6 major decision. In the offseason, he said he lifted a lot to get stronger which will help what he views as his strengths — escaping from bottom and scoring points while on top.
The first dual of the night was against Lake City — a Lean and Mean team in Class AA according to The Guillotine — and K-W built up a big lead in the lower weights to cruise to a 40-19 victory. Against Class AA No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville, which has six wrestlers ranked in their respective weight classes, the Knights hung in there for the first six matches before K-M rattled off eight straight wins to seal the dual 53-16.
The Knights have lost only four times this season, with two of those against the KoMets, who will disappear into Section 1AA once the postseason begins. K-W is 4-0 this season against Section 2A opponents.
“We are just doing the things coach (Nathan) Lexvold has always said teams need to do to win, and that is win close matches, don’t get pinned and get pins where you can,” Quam said about the team’s performance this winter.
Kenyon-Wanamingo is just outside the rankings in Class A according to The Guillotine and has been a Lean and Mean team for much of the season.
Thursday night, the Knights won nine out of 14 matches against Lake City but just three in the dual versus Kasson-Mantorville. Freshman Gavin Johnson beat K-M’s Sam Graunke by pin fall in 1 minute, 48 seconds at 113. Fellow freshman Trent Foss received an injury forfeit by Devan Andrist not long into their match at 120 and then senior Alec Johnson beat Henry Paulson by a 13-4 major decision.
Against Lake City, Tate Miller (106), Foss (120), Landon Trump (126) and Quam (220) all won by fall, Logan Meyers (195) claimed a major decision, and Gavin Johnson (113), Alec Johnson (138), Bray Olson (152) and Will VanEpps (182) all won by decision.
The Knights host Cannon Falls on Saturday and then welcome Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday, March 2.