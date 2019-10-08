3-and-out with the Medford Tigers
- The Knights welcome the Tigers out of Medford to town for a District - Mid Southeast (White) matchup.
- Kenyon-Wanamingo enters the game 2-4 overall and 0-3 in district play. Medford comes in 3-3 overall and 1-2 in district play.
- The Tigers finished the 2018 regular season 4-4 before making an opening-round playoff exit against eventual section-champion, NRHEG. Injuries played a huge part in the Tigers’ struggles down the stretch as they entered the postseason down three linemen and their first and second-string tailbacks.
When the Knights have the ball
Kenyon-Wanamingo is looking forward to having quarterback Luke Berg under center. The junior missed last week’s matchup against Class A No. 2 Blooming Prairie after sustaining a shoulder injury in the second quarter Friday vs. Bethlehem Academy.
Berg is returning at an important time for the Knights, which are looking to lock down advantageous playoff positioning in the final weeks of the season.
“We are trying to treat it like a playoff game. There are no easy games. We have two big games to end the regular season and that ends right into the playoffs,” said K-W head coach Jake Wieme. “While it doesn’t look like we are going to win the conference, after a couple of early-season losses, it doesn’t mean that we can’t try to spoil it for someone else and get ready for the playoffs. These next two games and the playoffs are going to be fun for us.”
The Knights currently sit at the bottom of the district standings, but as the old saying goes, it’s better late than never. For K-W, this means ending the season on a good note.
“Wins are going to help a lot. If we can get rolling, that would be great,” said Wieme.
While Medford represents a competitive opponent, it’s fair to suggest the Knights will have more room on offense to operate with compared to Blooming Prairie last week.
“We know it’s going to be a tough game. Medford has a pretty good squad and we’ve had a little rivalry with them the past couple of years.”
When the Tigers have the ball
A huge factor in the outcome of Friday’s game stems from the health of star quarterback Willie VonRuden. A dynamo on both sides of the ball, VonRuden was out for last week’s matchup vs. Randolph.
If active, the senior is just as likely to burn the Knights with his legs as he is with his arm. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a junior and added another 645 yards through the air. He accounted for 24 touchdowns and once again serves as the focal point of the offense. Making him uncomfortable in the pocket will be paramount.
Wieme said the unknown status of VonRuden makes it more difficult to game plan.
“Watching film of Randolph last week, it appears Vanruden didn’t play and he is a difference-maker. So, trying to watch film doesn’t give an accurate picture of what they are capable of doing. They have a nice package of quarterback-running back read-options and that will keep us busy and guessing.”
In his third year on the varsity team, Jerone Chavis resides at the top of the tailback depth chart. The senior combined for more than 500 receiving and rushing yards last season and scored seven touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, he will anchor the defensive backfield with VonRuden (if active) at cornerback.
With an ability to put up points on the board quickly, the Knights have to stay disciplined defensively.
“Everyone needs to be disciplined, take care of their positions, and do their job,” Wieme said.”
Key to the game
The Knights have to execute with their front-line guys to create an opportunity for the returning Berg to make plays. Protect the quarterback, then execute.
Coach says
“To build momentum going into the postseason, wins are going to help a lot. If we can get rolling, that would be great.” - K-W coach Jake Wieme