The seven seniors on the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team made one thing clear: They weren’t going down without a fight in their last home game.
Facing a 20-point deficit to Kasson-Mantorville (11-14, 5-10 Hiawatha Valley League) midway through the second half, K-W (6-20, 0-14 HVL) rode the hot hand of senior guard Tate Erlandson to pull within eight with 4 minutes, 13 seconds to go.
The host Knights had chances to scratch and claw closer, but the KoMets, led by talented 6-foot-3 junior guard Jace Bigelow, escaped with a 63-49 win in Monday's regular season finale.
“We maybe had a little nerves going,” said K-W coach Brent Lurken, who emceed a pregame ceremony for the team’s seniors. “In the second half, we talked about how we weren’t playing well but we were still in the game. We just needed to come out and shots would start falling. Get stops on defense one at a time.”
Both teams were cold from the field in the first half of a game rescheduled from January.
K-M settled for plenty of perimeter shots against K-W’s collapsed defense. The KoMets had mixed success, finishing with six threes on the night. They jumped out to a 14-4 lead and kept the margin around double digits all the way to a 32-19 halftime lead.
Bigelow scored 37 points in a win last week vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa en route to surpassing 1,000 for his career. He was held to 4 at halftime in part because of two quick fouls.
After a short trip to the bench, he quickly returned after picking up his third on a moving screen with 2:30 until halftime.
K-W kept the deficit manageable in the first half by sharing the ball. Six players scored, led by sophomore guard Laden Nerison’s 5 points. He had 8 on the night.
K-M was excellent out of timeouts, including the halftime break. The KoMets opened on a 6-0 run and soon padded its lead to 46-26.
Erlandson was scoreless in the first half before taking charge in the second. One of the team's more seasoned veterans poured in 11 points. The first of his two threes prompted K-M coach Nick Pocius to burn a timeout at the 4:13 mark.
Sophomore forward Luke Alme gave the Knights a presence inside with 8 of his 11 points in the second half. Classmate guard Trevor Steberg stretched the defense with three 3-pointers as part of a co-team high 11 points.
The K-W defensive press also sped up K-M and helped trim the deficit to 50-42.
Alex Jennissen came up with a basket for K-M right out of the break to slow the Knights’ momentum. He had 10 points.
Bigelow led all scorers with 19 on two 3-pointers and took over in the closing minutes to ensure his team’s ninth straight win in the series.
In the pregame ceremony, Lurken gave a few sentences on each of his seven seniors.
Forward Cole Flom was commended for sticking with the team in spite of a season-ending foot injury.
That left six healthy seniors for Monday’s game. Lurken credited guard Riley Horn for volunteering to be the one who started the game on the bench.
Erlandson, guard Corey Knott, forward Garrett Grove, forward Brandon Dierks and forward Vic Martinez started.
All six got minutes in each half. Knott added 3 points, Grove had 2 and Martinez came up with a steal in the opening minutes.
As of Monday, the Knights await their seed in the Subsection 2AA South playoffs, which begin 7 p.m. Saturday at high seeds.
Based on the QRF state rankings, K-W projects as the No. 5 seed out of eight teams. It beat projected first-round foe No. 4 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (12-14) in the regular season, but JWP’s overall body of work and a No. 96 QRF rating likely gives it the nod.
Projected No. 6 seed Medford (7-10) is No. 112 in the QRF. The Tigers did not play K-W. They played three state-ranked Class A teams in the Gopher Conference, but the Knights played more Class AA foes.
K-W doesn’t expect to slip past the sixth seed as it beat projected No. 7 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (4-22). Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (4-21) is in eighth.
Waseca (22-5) is ranked No. 2 in Minnesota Basketball News’ state rankings and No. 5 in the QRF. The Bluejays are the defending section champions, state runners up and now the top subsection seed.
QRF No. 51 Blue Earth Area (12-9) projects as the second seed, followed by No. 82 Maple River (12-14). Maple River and JWP did not play this season.
Section 2AA playoff seeds are determined by head coach voting.
Kasson-Mantorville 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49
K-M — 32 31
K-W — 19 30
Stats
K-M — Points: Jace Bigelow 19, Alex Jennissen 10, Jordan Klepel 7, Easton Knoll 7, Jerron Sandeno 6, Camden Holecek 5, Jake Hallstrom 4, Kyler Kujath 3, Carter Nelson 2 … 3-pointers: Bigelow 2, Knoll 1, Holecek 1, Klepel 1, Kujath 1
K-W — Points: Tate Erlandson 11, Luke Alme 11, Trevor Steberg 11, Laden Nerison 8, Garrett Grove 3, Casey Wesbur 3, Riley Horn 2 … 3-pointers: Steberg 3, Erlandson 2, Nerison 1