VARSITY ROSTER

Madison Greseth, senior

Julia Dahl, junior

Stella Rechtzigel, junior

Tessa Erlandson, sophomore

Nevaeh Greseth, sophomore

Julia Patterson, sophomore

Josi Quam, sophomore

Lydia Schaefer, sophomore

Josie Flom, freshman

Ivette Mendoza, freshman

Norah Rechtzigel, freshman

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 14 — at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 15 — at Rochester Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 19 — vs. Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26 — vs. Goodhue

Jan. 29 — vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2 — at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 5 — at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 9 — vs. Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 16 — at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 19 — at Byron, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 26 — vs. Triton, 7:15 p.m.

March 1 — vs. Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

March 5 — at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

March 8 — at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

March 13 — at Chatfield, 7:30 p.m.

March 16 — vs. Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.

KEY MATCHUPS

Jan. 19 vs. Cannon Falls — There's no doubt this season will look different for the Knights, who graduate eight seniors from last season's team. One of the good tests in the early season will be this matchup against Cannon Falls, which lost 54-50 against K-W in the only matchup between the teams last season. This year, the Bombers are in the opposite situation after graduating only one senior from last season's squad and return a bounty of experience, including senior guard Belle Freeberg.

Feb. 16 at Blooming Prairie — In the Hayfield Tournament last season, the Awesome Blossoms and the Knights battled in an entertaining finale, with Blooming Prairie ultimately nabbing a 47-46 victory. The graduation losses aren't as severe for the Awesome Blossoms this season, and they bring back a seven-player senior class, in addition to talented junior guard Bobbie Bruns. The added level that this will be a matchup within the Gopher Conference next season makes this one to watch a little more closely.

March 1 vs. Bethlehem Academy — Another non-conference clash against a future conference opponent, this matchup against Bethlehem Academy features a pair of teams with limited senior experience. Both the Cardinals and Knights will rely on plenty of scoring from underclassmen this season, with Bethlehem Academy's offense likely to again be centered around junior guard Mercedes Huerta and sophomore guard Kate Trump, while the Knights will hope for plenty of scoring from sophomore guard Tessa Erlandson.

