Lauren Berg is nearing the end of one of her collegiate athletic careers. The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School graduate and senior on the Luther College women’s cross country team took part in the American Rivers Conference Championship last weekend.
Berg — a co-captain — led the Norse to seventh place as a team by placing 32nd individually as the fastest finisher from Luther in the 134-racer field. She clocked a time of 24 minutes, 37 seconds in the 6-kilometer race.
While the NCAA Division III Midwest Region Championships might be Berg’s final cross country race, barring a qualification into the NCAA DIII national championships, she’s far from done as a college athlete.
Berg is also a member of the women’s track and field team, which has not yet released its schedule but typically starts its winter season in early February.
Brossard, Tucker prepare for wrestling season
Another pair of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School graduates will be busy this winter as well.
Armani Tucker is set to start his freshman season on the wrestling team at Rochester Community and Technical College. The Yellow Jackets are coming off their second straight National Junior College Athletic Association championship.
One of the major parts of those two national title winning teams was Seth Brossard, another K-W graduate that’s moving on front RCTC to finish his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Last year, Brossard finished third nationally in the 165-pound weight class in his final year of junior college wrestling. That helped grab the attention of the coaching staff at UW-La Crosse, which will be counting on Brossard and other newcomers to fill in the gaps left by seven graduating seniors. The Eagles return only three starters from last year.
Tucker and RCTC are slated to start the season Saturday, Nov. 6 with the Yellow Jacket Open in Rochester. Brossard will enjoy familiar stomping grounds for his first match with his new team, as UW-La Crosse will also be in attendance Saturday at the Yellow Jacket Open.