The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team grew progressively stronger as Thursday's match continued en route to claiming a 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-10 victory against Randolph.
Josi Quam filled up the stat sheet with 24 assists, 18 digs, seven kills, five aces and a block ace. Leah Berg and Tessa Erlandson added 13 and 12 kills each, while Berg also soared for five block aces and Erlandson provided 12 digs.
Rachel Ryan combined 15 digs with three aces, Julia Dahl mixed eights digs with five kills and three aces, Stella Rechtzigel paired eight kills with four block aces, and Carmen Nerison provided 16 assists and five digs.
Kenyon-Wanamingo is next partaking in this weekend's Eastview Inviational, which started Friday night and continues Saturday.