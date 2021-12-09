CLASS A (section)
1. Kimball Area (4)
2. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5)
3. Jackson County Central (3)
4. Royalton/Upsala (7)
5. Minneota (5)
6. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (5)
7. GMLOS (1)
8. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6)
9. LPGE-Browerville (7)
10. United North Central (8)
11. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (6)
12. Maple River/USC (2)
Lean and Mean
Chatfield (1), Goodhue (1), Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove (3), Blue Earth Area (2), Medford (2), Minnewaska Area (5), Kenyon-Wanamingo (1), Holdingford (7), Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (4), Frazee (8).
132 pounds
1. Ayden Horner, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, (3), 12
2. Boden Simon, Maple River/USC, (2), 12
3. Ryan Jensen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, (5), 10
4. Brodie Kellen, Dover-Eyota, (1), 11
5. Colbe Tappe, Staples-Motley, (7), 8
6. Braden Thom, LPGE-Browerville, (7), 12
7. Gavin Winter, Kimball Area, (4), 11
8. Gavin Johnson, Kenyon-Wanamingo, (1), 10
9. Owen Denstad, Caledonia/Houston, (1), 10
10. David Revering, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie, (6), 10