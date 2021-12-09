CLASS A (section)

1. Kimball Area (4)

2. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5)

3. Jackson County Central (3)

4. Royalton/Upsala (7)

5. Minneota (5)

6. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (5)

7. GMLOS (1)

8. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6)

9. LPGE-Browerville (7)

10. United North Central (8)

11. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (6)

12. Maple River/USC (2)

Lean and Mean

Chatfield (1), Goodhue (1), Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove (3), Blue Earth Area (2), Medford (2), Minnewaska Area (5), Kenyon-Wanamingo (1), Holdingford (7), Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (4), Frazee (8).

132 pounds

1. Ayden Horner, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, (3), 12

2. Boden Simon, Maple River/USC, (2), 12

3. Ryan Jensen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, (5), 10

4. Brodie Kellen, Dover-Eyota, (1), 11

5. Colbe Tappe, Staples-Motley, (7), 8

6. Braden Thom, LPGE-Browerville, (7), 12

7. Gavin Winter, Kimball Area, (4), 11

8. Gavin Johnson, Kenyon-Wanamingo, (1), 10

9. Owen Denstad, Caledonia/Houston, (1), 10

10. David Revering, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie, (6), 10

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. 

