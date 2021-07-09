The Wanamingo Jacks provided the host Jordan Brewers all they could handle in Thursday's opening game of the Coors Light Classic in Jordan, but ultimately Jordan claimed a 6-5 victory to advance to Saturday's second round.
The Jacks jumped in front 3-0 in the top of the first of the seven-inning game, before the Brewers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth and took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Wanamingo fought back with two runs in the top of the sixth, but were unable to manufacture a game-tying rally.
In that top of the first, Eric Swiggum and Aaron Bauer lined RBI singles, while Gavin Roosen also drove in a run with a fielders choice. In the top of the sixth, Gavin Roosen drove in a pair with a two-RBI single.
On the mound, Alex Roosen fired all six innings for the Jacks while allowing six runs (five earned), nine hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.
Wanamingo is next scheduled to play at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in Jordan against the loser of Friday night's game between the Fairmont Cardinals and Dassel-Cokato Saints.