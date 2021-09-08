For one set, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team bruised and battered one of the best teams in the state Tuesday night.
In the other three sets, though, Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville (4-0) proved why its considered a top threat for a state title this fall in a 25-16, 25-17, 9-25, 25-16 victory in Stewartville.
A well-rounded defensive effort kept the ball off the floor for the Knights (3-1), with Tessa Erlandson notching 16 digs, Julia Dahl picking up 15 digs and Rachel Ryan recording 14 digs. Emma Paulson and Josi Quam finished with seven and six digs, respectively.
Offensively, Leah Berg and Erlandson each slammed a team-high eight kills, while Quam and Norah Rechtzigel each finished with six kills apiece. Quam also dished out 18 assists, while Paulson notched 12 assists.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next starts its Gopher Conference slate on Thursday, when it travels to play at United South Central (0-2).