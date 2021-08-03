The top-seeded Wanamingo Jacks open their postseason against a familiar opponent at 10 a.m. Saturday in Cannon Falls.
The Dodge County Diamondbacks were the lowest of the four teams to emerge from last week’s preliminary tournament for the Region 5C playoffs after finishing the regular season 6-8 in the Twin Rivers League.
Two of those league losses came against Wanamingo, and the two defeats could not be anymore different from one another.
On July 11, Wanamingo traveled to Dodge County and survived a back-and-forth slugfest to win 14-10. Peder Sviggum and Eric Swiggum both launched home runs in that win, while Sviggum drove in a total of four runs and scored three more himself.
Brady Anfinson singled three times and drove in three runs. The Jacks combined to hit five doubles in addition to the pair of home runs.
On the mound in that game, Alex Roosen started and allowed six runs in five innings. That was still good enough to earn the win thanks to Wanamingo’s powerful offense, which also allowed Sam Roosen to notch the save despite surrendering four runs across the final four innings.
A little more than a month later, the offensive conditions completely reversed in a 3-0 victory for Wanamingo. The nine-inning game took just over an hour to complete with only 10 combined hits and no walks issued throughout the contest.
The only similarity between the two games was that Eric Swiggum homered in both games.
In the second game, however, Swiggum’s blast was all the run support needed for Anfinson, who fired a complete-game shutout featuring six strikeouts and only five total baserunners allowed.
Saturday’s breakfast game isn’t the only date for Wanamingo this weekend, though. If the Jacks win Saturday, they’ll play the winner of the fourth-seeded Cannon Falls Bears and fifth-seeded Hastings Hawks, a pair of Classic Cannon Valley League teams. A loss means Wanamingo plays Sunday against the loser of those two teams.
Two wins this weekend and the Jacks qualify for the Class C state tournament, with just one game next weekend to determine which team is Region 5C’s top seed and second seed into state.
A loss and a win this weekend means Wanamingo needs to win twice next weekend in order to secure the region’s final state-qualifying spot.
Region 5C schedule (all games at Cannon Falls)
Saturday
No. 1 Wanamingo vs. No. 8 Dodge County, 10 a.m., Game 1
No. 4 Cannon Falls vs. No. 5 Hastings, 1 p.m., Game 2
No. 2 Red Wing vs. No. 7 Austin, 4 p.m., Game 3
No. 3 Rochester vs. No. 6 Stewartville, 7 p.m., Game 4
Sunday
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.