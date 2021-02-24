The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team fell in a large first-half hole that it was unable to dig out of Tuesday night in a 64-35 loss against Hayfield (9-3).
The Knights (0-11) were paced offensively by 15 points from Stella Rechtzigel and 10 points via Tessa Erlandson.
The Vikings were lethal from behind the arc, where they drained 10 3-pointers. K-W did a nice job of working itself to the free throw line, but was only able to convert on 12 of 28 attempts.
The Knights will stay on the road Friday night for a game against Triton (3-8).