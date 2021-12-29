Even in a year in which COVID-19 played a large role, athletes and teams from Kenyon-Wanamingo High School still managed to achieve a number of feats that extend well past this list.
Contained in the following list of 10 sports highlights from 2021 are championships and individual milestones.
If this list were able to extend farther than the space the sports section allows, the highlights from the last year include personal-best performances on the track in a Thursday afternoon quadrangular, players scoring their first varsity points and teams coming together to upset opponents that were favored by many before the athletes involved decided otherwise.
So while the list is far from complete, the following 10 stories from 2021 offer a glimpse into all that occurred in Kenyon and Wanamingo throughout the last 12 months.
1. Wrestling wins Section 2A title
The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team started March 13's regional state qualifier at St. James Area High School with a bit of history and revenge.
In a rematch of last season's Section 2A championship, K-W raced past Blue Earth Area 45-24 to claim the program's second team section title in the last three years, and coach Nathan Lexvold's first as head coach since he took over the program prior to last season.
Then, in the championship of the regional state qualifier that also doubled as a state quarterfinal, the Knights were unable to fight back from an early deficit against Section 3A champion Jackson County Central.
Against Blue Earth Area, K-W built a 27-0 lead through the first five weight classes with falls from Tate Miller in the 106-pound weight class, Reed Sommer at 113 and Gavin Johnson at 120, while Trent Foss won by major decision at 126 and Kiefer Olson claimed a technical fall at 132.
Bray Olson (152) and Carter Quam (220) both won by fall, and Jaedin Johnson (145) and Tyler Craig (170) both won by decision to preserve the 45-24 victory against the Buccaneers.
That set up the state quarterfinal clash with Jackson County Central, which used its strength in the lower weights to nullify K-W's success in the early matches and grab 24-6 lead through the first six weight classes.
The Knights did their best to fight back, and won all of their five matches by fall to earn the maximum number of bonus points, but ultimately Jackson County Central prevailed with a 45-30 victory.
Gavin Johnson (113), Jaedin Johnson (145), Bray Olson (152), Quam (220) and Armani Tucker (285) all won in the state quarterfinal match.
In the end, Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Carter Quam was better prepared than his opponent.
Wrestling in the first round of the 195-bracket at the Class A individual state championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Quam was the underdog in the eyes of many as the No. 7 seed against second-seeded Ethan Boll from Crookston.
That was before Quam wore out Boll during the first two periods, and then scored five points in the third period to snag a 6-4 decision to advance to the championship semifinals. Quam lost in the semifinals and the third-place match to finish fourth, but that first-round upset guaranteed he outperformed his seed and finished on the podium.
“That match was huge,” Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Nathan Lexvold said. “That kid was seeded above him, so we were maybe a little bit of an underdog, but we went out there and wrestled really well and got the W.”
Quam entered that third period down 2-1 after he gave up a reversal in the second period and escaped in the final seconds of the second frame. In the third period, Quam tied the score with a point for Boll stalling 11 seconds into the two-minute session.
Two seconds later, he escaped to take a brief 3-2 lead before Boll registered a takedown with 1:33 remaining to go back in front 4-3. Then, Quam escaped with 1:21 left to tie the score, before notching the winning takedown 10 seconds later and keeping Boll on the mat for more than a minute to finish the match and secure his spot in the semifinals.
“He picked up the pace a little bit and got the kid a little more tired,” Lexvold said.
In terms of work-life balance, Tanner Angelstad possesses less than most.
Angelstad, a senior on the Kenyon-Wanamingo golf team, qualified for the Class A state tournament by winning the Section 1A individual championship.
The next day he was right back at Kenyon Country Club, where he’s spent just about every day since preparing for the state tournament June 15-16 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. And just plain working.
“It’s almost every day I’m playing,” Angelstad said. “I’m at the golf course right now talking to you. I’m out here every day playing and I work here, too, so it’s wake up in the morning, go to work, get done with work and go play golf.”
His coach, Jake Wieme, stresses that Angelstad is not a golf-obsessive. You won’t see him repeating the same chip onto the practice green until the sun sets or hitting ball after ball on the range until his hands develop callouses.
He’s also not someone to show tons of emotion on the course.
“He’s Steady Eddie,” Wieme said. “He’s not going to take any big numbers and he’s going to be consistent.”
Podium or not, Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Laden Nerison wanted more June 18.
Even after his sixth-place finish in the triple jump at the Class A state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Nerison’s first thought was toward his fourth and final attempt. While there was no official measurement, Nerison thinks the final attempt was his best, but it was wiped away since his foot narrowly crept over the line to register it as a fault.
“My last jump felt pretty good and I barely scratched,” Nerison said.
Nerison’s first three jumps of the day were all clean, and he furthered his distances with each leap. His third and best attempt was measured at 42 feet, 2.50 inches was tied for the sixth-best mark in the field alongside Spectrum’s Max Reis.
If the other team can’t hit it, don’t stop throwing it.
That’s the decision Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball coach Kirby VanDeWalker, Knights starting pitcher Owen Hilke and his catcher Tyler Craig came to during a 5-0 victory against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
After the first inning, it was apparent the 10th-seeded Bulldogs (7-10) couldn’t catch up to Hilke’s fastball, so he threw only fastballs the rest of the way. The simple strategy worked, as Hilke stuck out 12 batters and fired a no-hitter, with the day’s only blemishes a pair of hit batters and a walk.
“The fastball felt good,” Hilke said. “Kirby came in and said they were behind it so we were going to stick with it. If they catch up we’ll switch up, but if not we’ll keep it strictly fastball.
“It felt lively today,” Hilke added about the fastball.” I saw a lot of movement on it when I first started in the bullpen, so it felt really good today.”
Shohei Ohtani, who?
While the Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation has captivated the attention of Major League Baseball this summer, the Japanese star still hasn’t pulled off what Alex Roosen managed for the Wanamingo Jacks on Aug. 8 in Cannon Falls during the Region 5C playoffs.
Ohtani’s heroics have all come during the regular season. Roosen, meanwhile, fired a complete game in which he allowed only one run in addition to blasting a two-run home run to left field in the seventh inning that provided all the offensive production he needed in a 2-1 victory against the Cannon Falls Bears.
It was Wanamingo’s first time qualifying for the state tournament since 2015.
In between the fourth and fifth sets Nov. 4, the message for the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team was clear.
All season, coach Tracy Erlandson has drilled the message of "Start fast and finish epic" into her team. With a spot in the Section 1A championship coming down to one last set to 15 points, it was time for Kenyon-Wanamingo to live up to its motto.
The third-seeded Knights did just that, leading wire-to-wire in the fifth set en route to finishing off a 14-25, 27-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-11 victory against second-seeded Mabel-Canton in the Section 1A semifinals at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
“We always talk about starting strong and ending epic," Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Leah Berg said. "That really motivates us. Obviously in the other sets, we get down in the beginning and it doesn’t work out the best. When we start strong, it just really gives us a good way to keep pushing forward.”
Both teams shared the same "Knights" nickname, the same 8-10 record and were separated by one seed going into their matchup in the first round of the Subsection 2AA-South playoffs.
Fittingly, No. 5 seed Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and No. 4 Kenyon-Wanamingo went down to the wire in Kenyon, with K-W escaping with a 58-55 victory.
It was K-W's first home playoff game since 2012, the same game it last won in the postseason
To get both monkeys off the back was on K-W head coach Brent Lurken's mind afterward.
"It was a fun game," Lurken said. "At the beginning of the season, we talked about our goal was to get a home playoff game and win a playoff game. So we were pretty excited to do that, but we sure made it interesting."
9. Matt Ryan inducted into Region 1 Hall of Fame
The Mayo Civic Center Region 1 Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee recently announced its 2021 induction class, and the nine-person group includes longtime Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Matt Ryan.
Ryan, who still serves as the K-W principal, stepped down as the school’s wrestling coach at the end of the 2018-19 season after 21 years in charge.
He finished with a 363-172-2 record as a coach and led the Knights to 12 straight Section 1A finals in his last 12 years, winning six of those titles.
In 2016, his K-W team won the Class A state championship, while it finished as state runner-ups in 2009 and 2019. After winning the state championship, Ryan was named the Wrestling Coach of the Year across all three competition classes in Minnesota.
10. Knights moved around with section realignment
Big changes were afoot for Kenyon-Wanamingo athletics starting this fall.
On top of an already scheduled move out of the Hiawatha Valley League and into the Gopher Conference, the Knights also shifted into a number of new classes, with many sports also dropping down into Class A.
Some of the biggest changes came in boys and girls basketball, where the boys team is moving to Section 2AA — which houses recent Class AA state champs Waseca — and into Section 1A, the home of recent Class A state champion Hayfield. The girls basketball team, meanwhile, is shifting away from Section 1AA and into Section 1A.
The football team also moved from Section 1AA to Section 1A.