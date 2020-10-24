Leading by one possession, Kenyon-Wanamingo converted when it had to. On 3rd-and-13, Casey Wesbur caught a pass on a quick slant to the middle for 19 yards. On 4th-and-2, Tyler Craig ran for 10 yards. Then on 3rd-and-9, Craig had room on the outside, diving in for a 17-yard touchdown.
All three crucial conversions happened on the same 68-yard drive that consumed 6 minutes, 38 seconds. Converting once on fourth down and twice on third down kept Bethlehem Academy’s offense off the field and helped clinch a 20-7 victory for the Knights Friday night.
The 68-yard drive seemed out of place given each team’s tenacity on defense. Neither team gained more than 200 yards of total offense.
Kenyon-Wanamingo head coach Jake Wieme said it was the kind of night where you’d rather tackle someone than be tackled.
“They are really physical and did what they wanted to us last year,” Wieme said. “We talked about that a lot this week. I thought our guys rose to the challenge and were physical back.”
Despite coming up short, Bethlehem Academy head coach Jim Beckmann said he liked what the Cardinals defense was able to accomplish.
“I was very happy with our defense,” Beckmann said. “Our defense has played solid all year long, I thought. They stuffed (the Knights) pretty well.”
Cardinal sophomore Charles King made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. King scored the lone Bethlehem Academy touchdown when he snagged an 11-yard pass over the middle in the back of the end zone with 8:38 left in the second quarter to provide the Cardinals a 7-6 lead.
On defense, King led his team in sacks with three, a pair of which coming on back-to-back plays midway through the third quarter.
“We start him at (defensive) end, but he did a great job for us tonight as a linebacker,” Beckmann said of King’s standout performance. “I've had him at multiple positions and he does well where ever I put him.”
After King’s grab made it 7-6, the Cardinals went right back to work stopping the Knights rushing attack. Later in the second, Cardinal defensive back Jax Bokman picked off Knights quarterback Luke Berg. With only 1:01 remaining in the first half, the Cardinals were in position to possibly extend the lead.
On the first play of the drive, BA's Aiden Tobin fumbled the ball. Laden Nerison picked up the loose ball and returned it for a 71-yard touchdown to provide the Knights a 12-7 lead with under a minute to go in the half.
Nerison’s fumble recovery loomed large as the neither team scored again until the Knights finished off that 12-play, 68-yard drive in the fourth.
K-W junior Trevor Steberg, who caught the game’s first reception for a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter, picked off Cardinal quarterback Bo Dienst on the game’s final pass.
The Cardinal defense dialed up blitzes from the outside, stopping most of the sweeps or off-tackle rush attempts by the Knights. When the Knights attempted running up the middle, the Cardinal defense was there with an inside linebacker blitz and pressure from junior defensive linemen Matt Nelson and Henry Schoolmeesters.
It forced the Knights to pass more than usual, but Wieme said the team discovered it possesses offensive weapons on the outside as well.
“We knew he had some abilities and could do some things,” Wieme said of Steberg. “He's definitely showed the rest he can do it. He had a couple of nice catches and played good defense too. Hopefully, more of that to come. Casey and Laden have done a good job receiving for us as well. So, Luke has a lot of weapons.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo next makes the short trip to Randolph for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Oct. 30.
Beckmann said he’s not too concerned or hung up on the loss as long as the team continues to learn from its mistakes moving forward. Bethlehem Academy will look to do just that against at home against Medford on Oct. 30.
“This is the kind of time where I'd rather go 3-3 in the regular season and make a deep run in the playoffs than go 6-0 and get beat in the first round of the playoffs,” Beckmann said. “We look forward to section football because that's when we want to be at our very best.”