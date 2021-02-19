The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team earned frequent flyer miles to the free throw line, and transferred those trips into points, to help it surge to a 56-49 victory Thursday night against Blooming Prairie (2-6).
The Knights (5-5) converted on 14 of 19 free throws, with a handful of those late to seal the team's second consecutive victory.
Laden Nersion led K-W in scoring with 20 points, six of those from behind the arc and another six at the free throw line. Trevor Steberg also provided 11 points with a 3-pointer and four free throws, while Casey Wesbur, Luke Alme and Austin Erickson scored six points apiece.
The Knights led 25-23 at halftime.
K-W next faces a stiff test against a Class AAA program Monday when it travels to play at St. Peter (5-4).